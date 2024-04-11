Having a babysitter in the Netherlands is a great way to ensure you get extra time for yourself and your partner.

It’s important that your chosen babysitter ticks all the right boxes, gets along with you and your child(ren), and is quickly available — but where do you start?

Here’s the ultimate guide to finding a babysitter in the Netherlands.

First, determine your childcare needs as a family in the Netherlands

Before you start looking for a babysitter in the Netherlands, it’s important to discuss your childcare needs.

For example, when do you want the babysitter to work? What responsibilities do you want them to handle? Do you need after-school care? How much are you willing to spend on childcare?

You should also consider other special requirements like whether you want your babysitter to speak a certain language, have certain training or experience, or be able to help with household chores.

Discuss the most important needs you have for childcare in the Netherlands. Image: Freepik

Once you have a clear idea of what you want from a babysitter, you can start your search for the ideal candidate.

Finding a babysitter that suits you

There are plenty of places to look for a babysitter in the Netherlands, so don’t lose hope if you feel like you’ve hit a wall.

If you’re looking for more professional options, you can explore online platforms that specialise in babysitting services.

Keep track of all your preferences and potential candidates. Image: Freepik

You can also join online parenting groups and forums in the Dutch city you live in and ask for recommendations and advice about finding a babysitter. This might also be a good way to make friends with other parents in the city you live in.

Get to know your babysitting candidates

When looking for a babysitter, whether through personal contacts, parenting groups, or an online service, the screening process is key to picking the right person.

Good to know: When hiring a babysitter, you’re responsible for meeting all legal and safety requirements. For example, you have to check if the candidate has the appropriate work permit and certifications to be a babysitter in the Netherlands. If you want to go the extra mile, you could also run a background check on the candidate or ask for references.

It’s important to determine the candidate’s experience and whether they’re a good match for your children (maybe you’d like a babysitter who speaks your native language or someone who can cook stamppot? 😉).

Many online babysitting services let you narrow down choices based on your personal requirements and needs. Image: Freepik

Once you’ve found a candidate you would like to hire, it’s recommended that you set up a meeting (or a call) to discuss your expectations. Here, you should take a page from the Dutch and be direct and clear.

Make sure to discuss the expectations and responsibilities with your babysitter before making it official. Image: Freepik

Some things you may want to discuss with your prospective babysitter are their experience, babysitting style, availability, expected responsibilities, and compensation.

Establish a trial period for your children and babysitter

Once you’ve found a babysitter you trust, there are a few more steps you can take to make sure they’re the right fit for your family.

While it’s great to get along with your babysitter, you must also ensure they get along with your kids. How? You could, for example, set up an informal playdate with your babysitter to see how comfortable your children are around them.

Make sure your children get along with the babysitter you’ve chosen — after all, they’ll be spending the most time with them. Image: Freepik

During this meeting, you can also discuss all the important things your sitter should know or address any concerns or adjustments that need to be made with the babysitter.

Formalise your agreement with your chosen babysitter

Once you’ve gone through all these steps and settled on your babysitter, it’s time to formalise an agreement!

Talk about your terms and conditions with your babysitter and record this in a document with topics like hourly rates, payment, work hours, additional tasks, and general reminders and rules for your children.

Finalise and sign your new agreement together! Image: Freepik

Next up, you can finally plan those long-awaited date nights and check out all the trendy restaurants in Amsterdam. 🍝

It’s important to have a good relationship with your babysitter as time goes on. Make sure to touch base with them often to keep everyone happy and informed about the kiddos. This way, you can tackle any concerns or changes regarding childcare with ease.

Set aside time and chat regularly to exchange observations or suggestions — because remember: happy kids, happy life!

Have you had a babysitter in the Netherlands? Tell us about the experience in the comments below!

