The first corona infected person in the Netherlands is a fact. The patient in Tilburg recently visited the Italian region of Lombardy, he’s now in quarantine.
It’s a man who is now in isolation at the TweeSteden Hospital in Tilburg. The Health Institute RIVM and Minister Bruno Bruins (Medical Care) have announced this first diagnosis of the coronavirus in the Netherlands.
Bij een patiënt in Nederland is vanavond #COVID19 vastgesteld. Met labonderzoek is de diagnose bevestigd. De GGD is gestart met contactonderzoek. Meer informatie: https://t.co/80e0vcVakc#coronavirus #ncov #patiënt #virus pic.twitter.com/UGQPIdJ7Tl
— RIVM (@rivm) February 27, 2020
Don’t despair, it’s just one person, and the Netherlands is well prepared for the COVID-19 virus.
We’ll keep you updated on this as the story develops.
