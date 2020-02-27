The first corona infected person in the Netherlands is a fact. The patient in Tilburg recently visited the Italian region of Lombardy, he’s now in quarantine.

It’s a man who is now in isolation at the TweeSteden Hospital in Tilburg. The Health Institute RIVM and Minister Bruno Bruins (Medical Care) have announced this first diagnosis of the coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Don’t despair, it’s just one person, and the Netherlands is well prepared for the COVID-19 virus.

We’ll keep you updated on this as the story develops.

Feature Image: Leo2014/Pixabay