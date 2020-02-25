As Italy continues to battle an outbreak of COVID-19, and patients are detected in Switzerland, Austria, and Croatia, the Netherlands is preparing for a potential pandemic.

A special team has been formed at the Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) and the public health service GGD, dedicated to dealing with an outbreak if one occurs, reports RTL Nieuws.

The team, composed of scientists and doctors specialised in combating infectious diseases, will be responsible for advising the Ministry of Health on how best to deal with an outbreak. We have our gripes with the Dutch health system, but we’re pretty happy to hear this.

How will infected people be dealt with?

Dutch pandemic protocol says that as soon as there is a pandemic identified the following will happen: