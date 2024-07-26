Getting STD tests in the Netherlands: a quick and easy guide

So, you’re looking to get an STD test while living in the Netherlands. Good for you!

There are several different ways to get tested for STDs (or SOAs [Seksueel Overdraagbare Aandoening], as the Dutch say). Let’s answer some of your questions and point you in the right direction.

Where can I get an STD test in the Netherlands?

In the Netherlands, you can get an STD test at your huisarts (GP) or at the GGD (Gemeentelijke Gezondheidsdienst or municipal health services).

READ MORE | Going to a doctor in the Netherlands? Here’s the ultimate guide

If you are not comfortable with either of these options, you can also opt to order an STD test online and take it at home — just make sure they are reliable.

SOAIDS recommends the following tests:

Are STD tests free in the Netherlands?

You’re eligible for a free STD test from the GGD if you’re believed to have a higher chance of catching an STD.

This means that you can typically get a free STD test in the Netherlands if:

You’re under 25 years old

You have symptoms that could indicate an STD

You come from a country where many people have STDs. According to the GGD’s questionnaire, these areas include Suriname, Antilles or Aruba, Morocco, Turkey, Africa, South or Central America, Eastern Europe, Asia

You’ve had sex with someone who comes from the above regions

You are a man who has sex with men

You have sex with people as part of your job

You’ve had sex with someone who has an STD

Do you meet any of the above conditions? Congrats! You can apply for a free STD test on the GGD’s website.

However, you may have to travel far to find an available appointment or wait a while before the next time slot, but it’s worth it.

Note: If you meet the above requirements, you can only get a gratis (free) test from a GGD. If you want to be tested at your local doctor’s office, you’ll need to claim that on your insurance.

I don’t qualify for a free STD test; now what?

Don’t meet the conditions on the above list? Or want a test before you can make an appointment at the GGD? Then you may have to fork out a bit of money.

*Shocked gasp from the audience*

We know, you’d think a country that’s so liberated about sex would supply its entire population with free STD tests, but helaas, this is not the case.

READ MORE | I had a good experience with the Dutch healthcare system, am I the only one?

If your situation doesn’t match the above conditions, you’ll have to get tested by your huisarts (GP).

In some cases, you will have to pay for this test yourself, depending on your health insurance deductible.

I have already paid my full health insurance deductible this year . Your health insurance will cover any further medical costs — including your STD test. Rejoice!

. Your health insurance will cover any further medical costs — including your STD test. Rejoice! I haven’t paid my full health insurance deductible this year. If you haven’t paid your deductible this year or only paid a portion of it, you will have to cover the cost of your STD test until it reaches the limit of your deductible.

For example: Let’s say your health insurance deductible is €395 per year. If you haven’t paid any of this amount so far, your insurance won’t cover the cost of your STD test yet. Once you spend your full deductible on eligible healthcare covered by insurance, your insurance will begin to cover other health issues — like STD tests.

How much are STD tests in the Netherlands?

The cost of an STD test at your GP can vary depending on how many STDs you are getting tested for. For example, a chlamydia test may cost €40.

However, a complete checkup could amount to around €300.

Your sexual health is very important, which means, no matter the cost, it should be prioritised.

Do you think all STD tests should be free in the Netherlands? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!