Coronavirus numbers have gone up ever since the first case was reported on the 27th of February (seems ages ago) and this Saturday was no different. The numbers have grown to 959 in total, after 155 new cases were reported by RIVM today. Two people have also died due to coronavirus since yesterday.

Yeah, that’s no good. And the actual number of cases is actually higher by quite a lot since the authorities are limiting testing and are only testing one person per household.

The GGD is only testing one person per family

It’s been recently revealed that the GGD (Municipal and Regional Health Service) will only test for the coronavirus on one family member, instead of the whole family. This means that there are more cases than have actually been reported in the Netherlands.

So the actual number is higher, way higher, and it’s now all of our jobs to chill inside and #flattenthecurve instead of going to the Albert Heijn like lemmings and hoard toilet paper (idiots)

Don't go to parties, don't go to big bars, don't go to events, don't take your snotty kids to their grandparents. Watch a movie or go into nature. It's serious people and the only ones who can actually get us through all of this is us. #FlattenTheCurve #coronavirus #COVID2019NL pic.twitter.com/crlr1QdGd3 — DutchReview (@Dutchreviewing) March 14, 2020

Good news at last

A group of ten scientists at Erasmus MC and Utrecht University claim to have discovered an antibody against COVID-19. This antibody has not as yet been tested on humans- and this process could take months. But at least it’s a bit of sunshine in these dark days.

Also, here’s a friendly reminder of the new measures once again:

