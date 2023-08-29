Knightsbridge: the apartment complex where luxury meets sustainability

Welcome to Knightsbridge, your new luxury home in the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area. With a vibrant community life, lush greenery and fabulous amenities, this upcoming residential area is ready to host your ideal Dutch life.

As part of the larger Hyde Park construction project, Knightsbridge will consist of six residential properties — each with its own unique charm, but all equally high-end. ✨

As you may have guessed, all the apartment blocks in Hyde Park are named after legendary London boroughs. Their current project is called Knightsbridge, after the affluent neighbourhood that borders the OG London Hyde Park. 😉

Curious to know what Knightsbridge is all about? Read on!👇

Welcome to Knightsbridge

The sale of the Knightsbridge apartments at Hyde Park is in full swing, and let us tell you from experience: once completed, the 406 luxury apartments will be stunning!

From fabulous studio apartments to maisonettes and glorious penthouses, Knightsbridge is guaranteed to have the right home for everyone. The result? A bustling neighbourhood that is enjoyed by a diverse group of people — from young professionals and expats to families and empty-nesters.

Knightsbridge’s undeniable inner beauty is complimented by a lush green outside filled with trees, grass, and fresh air, offering plenty of space for fun and relaxation.

What a beauty! Image: Hyde Park/Supplied

Speaking of greenery: the inner courtyard is a particular highlight. A true green oasis designed by one of the Netherlands’ most famous landscape artists, it offers a perfect spot to hang out with your new neighbours, go for a mid-day walk or have a sunset picnic. 🌅

The best part? Since each apartment has its own outdoor space, residents can enjoy nature without leaving their homes — now that’s what we call luxury!

All the best hotspots, right at your doorstep

Besides the beautiful green gardens, the luxurious apartments, and the diverse population, Hyde Park will have an abundance of handy-dandy amenities super close by. A train station? Yup. Gyms? Jazeker. Restaurants and cafés? Uh-huh. Hairdressers? Of course!

Natuurlijk, Knightsbridge’s surroundings will also feature supermarkets, and even juice bars, wellness centres, co-working spaces and medical centres.

There’s nothing better than a vibrant neighbourhood! Image: Hyde Park/Supplied

Ah, we can already imagine our perfect day: grabbing a fresh juice after our gym session and then heading straight into a massage. And all within five minutes of our home, heerlijk!

Want to explore the Netherlands beyond Hyde Park? Dat kan! Thanks to its location in the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area, your new Knightsbridge home is well-connected to all of the Netherlands’ best hotspots.

Schiphol Airport is a mere 4-minute train ride away, while it’ll take you just a swift 23 minutes to get to Amsterdam Centraal. If you fancy a city trip on the weekend, the bustling cities of Utrecht, Rotterdam, and the Hague can all be reached within half an hour or less. 🚄

Modernity meets sustainability

Though boasting lots of modern amenities Hyde Park will be very green once it’s completed — and not just thanks to the beautiful gardens. 🌱

Yup, when it comes to sustainability, Hyde Park knows what they’re doing.

Ah, we can just smell the fresh air coming from this photo. 🌸 Image: Hyde Park/Supplied

All of the Knightsbridge apartments will have A+++ energy levels, giving you the best choice to cut your energy costs while decreasing your carbon footprint. On top of that, there will be no gas in any of the buildings, and all the energy will come from renewable sources.

What about draughty Dutch windows and high heating costs? Nee, not at Knightsbridge, thanks to the buildings’ great insulated walls, windows and doors. We love to see it (and so do our wallets)!

In order to allow Hyde Park’s greenery to flourish to the best of its ability, car access will be limited to just one street at Hyde Park, making the rest of the neighbourhood perfect for walking and biking. 💚

Home or investment? You decide

Whether you’re eyeing a Knightsbridge apartment to live in or rent it out is entirely up to you. No matter who the tenant will be, we are certain they will love their new, luxurious home and all the great things that come with it.

Planning on investing? Hyde Park could be a great choice! Because it is a newly-built property, you’ll be able to skip that 10.4% transfer fee and enjoy your new investment without any nasty costs.

A view like this just never loses its appeal! Image: Hyde Park/Supplied

Hyde Park’s proximity to Amsterdam’s centre is also a big plus. As the area surrounding your new investment continues to develop, the value of your property increases as well, according to Hyde Park’s in-house mortgage experts. Ka-ching! 💸

To make things even better, all maintenance for Hyde Park apartments is covered in your costs for a full 10 years.

Get expert help at Hyde Park House

Swept away by the idea of owning your own Knightsbridge home but still trying to figure out where to start? Geen problem, because Hyde Park’s amazing perks extend beyond the construction site.

If you head to Hyde Park House, the huge showroom adjacent to the Hyde Park construction terrain, you get the chance to see the project in all its glory while getting all the info you could need.

Hyde Park House is home to various experts who will happily help you in every step along your home-buying journey, from interior designers to financial consultants and mortgage advisors.

All your questions, answered in one place. Image: Hyde Park/Supplied

On top of that, Hyde Park House gives you a unique chance to dive into the Knightsbridge apartments. Upstairs, you’ll find four stunning model homes of different sizes that are guaranteed to make you fall in love.

Ready to pay a visit and see for yourself? You’re welcome at the Hyde Park House from Monday to Saturday.

The dream of your own Dutch home might just have gotten a tad bit more real! Will you go for it?

If you’re curious to learn more, you can contact Hyde Park at info@hydeparkbv.nl, +31 (0)20 – 747 47 47 or on WhatsApp — they’ll answer all your questions.