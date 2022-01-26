Sustainability, remodelling, and your mortgage in the Netherlands

Let’s be real, sustainability probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when you’re trying to sort your mortgage in the Netherlands. But it’s actually an important thing to consider before agreeing to the terms of your mortgage — and even after!

Why? Because there are a number of ways that you can use your mortgage to help fund sustainable remodelling and renovations on your Dutch home. After all, shouldn’t we be rewarded for implementing energy-saving measures?

A growing trend

Did you know you can use your Dutch mortgage to help cover the costs of sustainably renovating your home? Image: Svetikova-v/Depositphotos

With a global pandemic keeping us at home, many homeowners in the Netherlands are not only currently looking into remodelling their homes but also making them more sustainable.

And it’s not as simple as chalking it up to boredom. The past few years have seen many Dutchies adopt more sustainable habits in response to an ever-growing climate crisis. And if that’s not enough to make the Dutch consider putting in some new insulation, there’s always the ever-rising gas and electricity prices.

Don’t believe us? Trust the figures. In 2021 alone, the Netherlands saw 57% more mortgages requested to finance solar panels and better insulation! So, how can you join them?

We spoke with Joyce Wassenaar-Pepping from the Aftersales department at Expat Mortgages to discuss how exactly hopeful and current homeowners in the Netherlands can use their mortgage to their advantage. Here’s what she had to say.

New home? Here’s how you can use your mortgage to make it more sustainable

Ok, you’re about to get a Dutch mortgage — congrats! Let’s run through what you can do in order to fund any sustainable renovations that you plan on doing in the future.

First things first, talk to your mortgage advisor

Joyce suggests that the first thing you do is sit down with your mortgage advisor and discuss exactly what it is you want to do to make your home more sustainable. Based on the valuation of your home and the terms of the mortgage, your advisor will point you towards two different options.

Set up a bouwdepot

Then, you can talk to your mortgage consultant and ask them to set up a bouwdepot for you. A bouw-de-what? I hear you ask. A bouwdepot, meaning ‘construction deposit’, is a loan that can be taken from your mortgage and then used to finance future renovations on your home.

A bouwdepot is usually organised during the process of establishing the terms of your mortgage. In order to set it up, an appraiser will consider the renovations you would like and make an estimate of the amount needed.

Then it’s up to you to turn to the banks (with proof) and ask them to finance the loan. Secured that bag? Great! Once the mortgage advisor has arranged the bouwdepot, clients can declare their invoices directly with the bank. This will already be activated following final approval at a notary appointment.

Apply for an Energiebespaarbudget (energy saving budget)

Not exactly sure of what renovations you would like to make but know that you do want to make your home more energy efficient in the future? Then the Energiebespaarbudget, meaning ‘Energy saving budget’, is the best option for you.

Similar to a bouwdepot, the Energiebespaarbudget is a construction deposit that can be organised alongside your mortgage and set aside to fund future renovations.

However, it’s different in two main ways:

You can borrow up to 106% of the value of the house

You don’t have to figure out what renovations you want to make until later on.

How can you use your existing mortgage to make your home more sustainable?

Already have your mortgage but looking between your drafty windows and those new energy bills? Geen probleem! There are still ways that you can use your mortgage to finance some sustainable and energy-saving renovations in your home.

So, how can you use your Dutch mortgage to finance sustainable renovations? Image: SeventyFour/Depositphotos

Option one: refinance your mortgage

Okay yes, it sounds scary — but for many people in the Netherlands, this is a feasible option that may even save you money in the long run.

How? You may be wondering. The key answer here is interest rates. If you took out a mortgage six years ago, then chances are you are currently paying much higher interest rates on your monthly payments compared to today’s interest rates.

Interest rates are at an all-time low in the Netherlands at the moment, meaning that if you were to refinance your mortgage, you would end up paying less each month. And what can you do with this extra equity? Carry out some sustainable renovations!

Again, Joyce suggests that you talk to your mortgage advisor and explore your options. You can reduce the interest rate on your whole mortgage or obtain an extra amount, this all depends on your mortgage conditions and your income!

Note: The process of refinancing your mortgage is much like the initial process of getting a mortgage. Joyce and her team are ready to guide you towards the best solution. Having a notary or penalty fee isn’t always the case, so it’s better to have experts by your side!

Option two: obtain an additional loan or open a Bouwdepot

While most mortgage advisors arrange the bouwdepot whilst also setting up a mortgage, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

Sustainable remodelling is often deductible in the Netherlands

While the cost of refinancing your mortgage may make your eyes water, it’s important to note that part of this cost can actually be reduced.

Reduced interest rates

The Netherlands smiles down on those who choose to be sustainable — and as a result, many Dutch mortgage providers will actually reduce their monthly interest rates based on the energy label of your home.

So, did you take your home’s energy label from an E to an A? Great! You’ll be paying lower interest each month — meaning you start making back some of the money you spent on those renovations.

Good to know: In order to find the best provider, again it is advisable to speak with a mortgage consultant.

National Insulation Programme

The new Dutch cabinet also sees the value in sustainably remodelling your home. For example, through the National Insulation Programme (Nationaal Isolatieprogramma), you will receive a subsidy to cover up to 30% of the costs of re-insulating your home and/or installing a hybrid heat pump.

Note: While this is a national programme, Joyce suggests that you double-check how the process of implementing these subsidies works in your local municipality.

Mortgage costs and tax

It’s also worth keeping in mind that many of the costs involved in getting a mortgage in the Netherlands are tax-deductible. Meaning that whether you’ve just set up your mortgage, or you decided to refinance in order to make some sustainable renovations, you will get some of that money back!

Ready to get remodelling? Great! The next step is to reach out to a mortgage consultant. Contact the Aftersales department of Expat Mortgages for a free consultation to see what is possible for you and your mortgage.

