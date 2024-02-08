It’s time to get that scarf out from the back of your closet! 🧣 Meteorologists expect a layer of snow to cover parts of the Netherlands today.

After the end of January saw unusually warm temperatures and dryness, today will be an “interesting weather day”, Hart van Nederland reports.

Snow in parts of the Netherlands

Wondering if you’ll be walking in a winter wonderland today? Let’s see.👇

As you’d expect, it’s mostly the north of the country that has a chance of seeing a few centimetres of sneeuw today — especially the provinces of Drenthe, Groningen and Friesland.

Further down, a thin blanket of snow may also fall above the Amsterdam-Twente line.

In the evening, at around 5 PM, heavy precipitation is expected in Zeeland, but it’s unsure whether that will result in snow or plain ol’ rain.

A wet carnival weekend

Celebrating Carnival this weekend? Expect to be holding a biertje in one hand and an umbrella in the other. ☔️🍺

Although temperatures will stay mild at around 10 degrees Celsius, we can expect a fair amount of rain. But hey, I guess you can just get drunk enough not to care. 😉

After this weekend, the Netherlands will see warmer and dry weather throughout.

