Winter’s back! These parts of the Netherlands might get snow today

Brrrr 🥶

NewsWeather
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Last updated
1 minute read
dutch-student-city-delft-covered-in-a-light-dusting-of-snow
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/delft-canal.html?filter=all&qview=4304233

It’s time to get that scarf out from the back of your closet! 🧣 Meteorologists expect a layer of snow to cover parts of the Netherlands today.

After the end of January saw unusually warm temperatures and dryness, today will be an “interesting weather day”, Hart van Nederland reports.

Snow in parts of the Netherlands

Wondering if you’ll be walking in a winter wonderland today? Let’s see.👇

As you’d expect, it’s mostly the north of the country that has a chance of seeing a few centimetres of sneeuw today — especially the provinces of Drenthe, Groningen and Friesland.

READ MORE | Why does it rain so much in the Netherlands?

Further down, a thin blanket of snow may also fall above the Amsterdam-Twente line.

In the evening, at around 5 PM, heavy precipitation is expected in Zeeland, but it’s unsure whether that will result in snow or plain ol’ rain.

A wet carnival weekend

Celebrating Carnival this weekend? Expect to be holding a biertje in one hand and an umbrella in the other. ☔️🍺

Although temperatures will stay mild at around 10 degrees Celsius, we can expect a fair amount of rain. But hey, I guess you can just get drunk enough not to care. 😉

After this weekend, the Netherlands will see warmer and dry weather throughout.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
How to sell your house in the Netherlands: 7 tips
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Say 'hoi' to Lyna, our Senior Writer at DutchReview! Fueled by a love for writing, social media, and all things Dutch, she joined the DR family in 2022. Since making the Netherlands her home in 2018, she has collected a BA in English Literature & Society (Hons.) and an RMA in Arts, Literature and Media (Hons.). Even though she grew up just a few hours away from the Netherlands, Lyna remains captivated by the guttural language, quirky culture, and questionable foods that make the Netherlands so wonderfully Dutch.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Netflix is making a film about that time someone was held hostage at the Apple Store in Amsterdam

It was like a scene right out of an action movie when, on February 22, 2022, an armed robbery at...
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 -

Latest posts

How to sell your house in the Netherlands: 7 tips

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Selling a house in the Netherlands is certainly easier than buying one — but don’t be mistaken, selling your home is not as simple...

Dutch Quirk #97: Apply hair gel like they’re frosting a cake

Simone Jacobs - 0
Upon arriving in the Netherlands, you’ll probably feel like you’re on the set of Grease with all the slicked-back hair — but that’s not...

New Zealand’s namesake: how the Dutch named NZ

Freya Sawbridge - 3
Most people know that New York was originally named New Amsterdam, but what about New Zealand? Was it originally Zealand before the Dutch arrived?...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.