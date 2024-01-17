Living in the NetherlandsLearn Dutch

Learn how to get the Dutch speaking Dutch with you at Koentact's unique open evening

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Ever wanted to try out a Dutch course without financially committing to weeks of lessons? Koentact gets it, which is why they are offering people the chance to try a free Dutch lesson with them. 

And that’s not even the half of it.

Let’s talk about why you don’t want to miss Koentact’s upcoming open day on February 20.

A fun approach to learning Dutch

Hol’ up — who are Koentact? Before we get into the details of the open day, allow us to introduce the heroes of the hour. 

Koentact is an Amsterdam-based language school that focuses on a practical and fun approach to learning Dutch. 

How do they do this? By getting their participants to go out into the world and speak Dutch — with the Dutch! No more switching to English, alsjeblieft. 

For Koentact, it’s important that you can put your study to good use. That’s why they get you involved in exercises and field trips (such as the one shown below!) to actually get the Dutch speaking Dutch with you

Intrigued? Then it’s time to check out their upcoming open day. Let me tell you all about it. 

A free trial lesson for beginners

Firstly, one huge point in favour of this open day is that beginners will be given the unique chance to trial a Dutch lesson — completely for free. 

Let us tell you, that’s a rare find, especially in Amsterdam! 

The trial lesson is perfect for people who are at a beginner level and want to dip their toes into the water before committing to a full course. 

It takes place on February 20, from 7:00 PM until 8:30 PM at Da Costastraat 36, 1053 ZN, Amsterdam.

That’s not the only thing you can look forward to

While this already sounds great, it’s not the only thing you can look forward to during Koentact’s open day. 

Firstly, there’s the fact that participants will be given the chance to win a helemaal gratis (completely free) Dutch course worth €485. 

If that’s not enough to entice you, you can also undergo a free language assessment. 

This is great for people who have been here a few years, speak een beetje Nederlands (a bit of Dutch) and are unsure of which class level to sign up for. 

I’m in, tell me the deets! 

Ready to dip your toes in the water and have some fun? Here’s what you need to know: 

When: February 20, 2024, from 6:45 PM until 9:00 PM. The free trial lesson takes place from 7:00 PM until 8:30 PM.

📍 Where: Da Costastraat 36, 1053 ZN, Amsterdam.

🤔 How: Simply sign up using this link.

Are you ready to speak Dutch with the Dutch? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Koentact/Supplied
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

