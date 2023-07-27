5 ways Dutch classes will actually give your Dutch the boost it needs

Gefeliciteerd, you’re learning Dutch! That’s more than many internationals in the Netherlands — but how can you take it to the next level? Here’s why Dutch classes are your best option if you’re looking to really get a grip on the language. 💪

Maybe you’ve been taking the self-study approach up until now, but things are getting tricky and your learning has stalled. Fair enough! Life happens and de versus het can wait.

However, you don’t have to struggle through it alone, Dutch classes are your rainbow after the storm. Language classes will give your motivation and your method the oomph that will improve your Dutch by leaps and bounds. Here’s how. ✨

1. You’ll have a plan to succeed

Imagine this: You’re teaching yourself Dutch on a mobile application and you’re met with the phrase “De appel spreekt een beetje nederlands” (The apple speaks a bit of Dutch).

Echt?! When will you ever use that phrase in the real world? Is it really helping you?

Taking a Dutch class will help you make sense of the confusing phrases from language apps. Image: Depositphotos

More importantly, do you know the reason why the sentence is structured like this? Do you know how to say, “I speak a bit of Dutch”?

Before you can run, you need to know how to walk. Instead of tumbling through random phrases, going to a Dutch class will give you a structured plan and lay the foundation for you to start your language-learning journey.

READ MORE | How long does it take to learn Dutch?

Your teacher will start with the basics and then build on that knowledge base. You’ll learn what you need to achieve different language levels and have study materials that will focus on getting you there — step by step.

Wondering what you would learn in your Dutch class? Based on the CEFR levels:

On your way to becoming a basic user at level A1-A2 , you should be learning simple, everyday vocabulary and building conversational skills. You should also be introduced to basic Dutch grammar.

, you should be learning simple, everyday vocabulary and building conversational skills. You should also be introduced to basic Dutch grammar. Becoming an independent user with level B1-B2 , you should be mastering complex sentences and grammar, expanding your vocabulary, and improving your conversational skills to a more fluent level.

, you should be mastering complex sentences and grammar, expanding your vocabulary, and improving your conversational skills to a more fluent level. To become a proficient user at a level of C1-C2, you should be focusing on expanding vocabulary, improving writing skills, and building conversational skills to a near-native level by working on intonation and accent.

For many of us, it can feel like there’s just no time left in our lives to take a Dutch class. With work or studies, many Dutch courses aren’t easy to attend. Well, Taalthuis understands this. They have part-time courses that you can attend outside of work hours, online or face-to-face!

2. Your niggling questions will be answered

“Am I pronouncing this right?” 🤔

“Why does that word go there in the sentence?” 🥴

“What the frick is the difference between je and jij?” 😭 — these are just some questions that will baffle you while you’re learning Dutch.

Geen probleem! Dutch classes to the rescue. 🦸‍♂️

Professionally trained teachers are one of the best things about taking a Dutch class. Image: Depositphotos

You know what a class has? A professionally trained teacher! Your teacher will be there to answer questions: big, small, and silly.

You’ll no longer have to rely on your well-intentioned, but very confusing Dutch friend for a breakdown of Dutch grammatical rules — and that’s going to immensely help your understanding.

READ MORE | Dutch made fun and easy: Taalthuis brings the spark to at-work language learning

Why? Even questions you think are stupid or silly could derail your progress when you don’t know the answers to them. That’s why anything you’re unsure of should be clarified by a professional.

They’re not stupid questions, and getting the answers to them will both keep you motivated to learn and help you reach a better understanding of the Dutch language.

3. You’ll have more incentive to learn

Everyone needs a little nudge to get into the learning gear sometimes. When you’re studying at home by yourself, it’s easy to procrastinate and lose interest in studying the difference between want and omdat.

You’ll be fired up to learn Dutch and get your work done to keep up with your class. Image: Freepik

Going to Dutch classes helps put an end to this. You have set class times so you don’t have the choice to leave your studies until “later”.

You also won’t want to disappoint your docent (teacher) who will be checking up on your homework — yes, you probably will get homework, and that’s a good thing! 🤓

READ MORE | 11 myths about taking Dutch lessons, busted

Spending geld (money) on a Dutch course will also keep you motivated to stay on top of your studies. You wouldn’t want to put that money to waste, right?

4. You’ll meet maatjes to practise Dutch with

Ditch those English-speaking friends! Nee, just joking, but you do need friends who also want to speak Dutch with you. What better place to find some maatjes than a Dutch class.

In Dutch class, you’ll meet new people who will speak Dutch with you! Image: Depositphotos

You’ll be surrounded by other internationals who are going through the same thing as you. They’ll also need someone to practise Dutch with and there you are — instant friends!

Want to take a Dutch class with your friend or partner? Drag them along! Taalthuis offers a discount if you register with a buddy. If you’re completing a beginners or intermediate (A0-A2) course, the course materials are even included in the price. Wat leuk!

You and your new friends will be in it together. You’re all in the same class, learning the same thing at the same time so it will be easy to practice new content and perfect it together.

5. You’ll be prepared for Dutch life in the Netherlands

When you arrive in the Netherlands, it can be overwhelming when everything is in Dutch: road signs, contracts, and menus.

You’ll want to be able to understand Dutch in these circumstances. For example, can you identify your favourite foods on a menu? (Hint: Keep an eye out for kaas 🧀).

After Dutch classes, you’ll be ready for ordering your favourite wine in Dutch at a restaurant. Image: Depositphotos

Some Dutch classes cover themes and specific subjects related to life in the Netherlands (for example, Sintercoklaas), which will not only act as a way to learn Dutch but also to familiarise yourself with Dutch culture.

READ MORE | Why you should learn Dutch (and how to get Dutchies to speak it with you!)

Practice makes perfect, and you definitely practise a lot in Dutch classes. The classroom is also the ideal environment to role-play the everyday situations that you may encounter while living in the Netherlands.

Rehearsing ordering from the menu at a restaurant or even a simple conversation with the teller at the supermarket can build your confidence and improve your Dutch for daily errands. We know you’ll surely want to be able to say, “Nog een biertje alsjeblieft!” (Another beer, please!). 🍺

By taking Dutch lessons, you’ll have willing participants and a Dutch teacher to correct you on any errors that you can avoid when it’s time to put your skills into practice.

