No more burger ads: These Dutch cities are going vegetarian

Advertisers, beware.

NewsEnvironmentPolitics & Society
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-burger-and-fries-with-burger-blurred-and-censored-sticker-over-it
Image: DutchReview

Close your eyes and picture a steaming burger bun, juicy patty, and cheese that melts and bubbles. 🍔

If you live in the Dutch municipalities of Amsterdam, Haarlem, or Zwolle, seeing these images on a billboard could be a thing of the past.

The cities want to ban all meat advertisements on municipality-owned advertising spots, like bus shelters.

Why? Climate change, of course.

But will it work?

While it’s an interesting step by the municipalities, whether it will reduce meat consumption is still unclear.

“You are introducing extra regulations again with this, while we already have a lot of them,” Henriette van Swinderen, Director of the Bond van Adverteerders (Associaton of Advertisers), tells RTL Nieuws.

“We’d rather look at other ways about what we as an industry can do to play a role in behavioural change.”

But for Sjoukje Goldman, a researcher in sustainable marketing at the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences, the intention is different.

“This is a way to convey a message. As a municipality, you make a statement with this.”

Following in footsteps

The municipality of Utrecht already voted to ban meat advertisements earlier this month. Previously, the city also banned fuel, car, and air travel ads.

Meanwhile, Bloemendaal has also decided that the city will no longer show ads for meat, dairy, or products that are sourced from fossil fuels.

What effect do you think banning meat ads could have? Share your opinion in the comments below!

Feature Image:DutchReview
Previous article
5 ways Dutch classes will actually give your Dutch the boost it needs
Next article
Dutch man arrested after being spotted on a Most Wanted show…by his wife?
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Sam isn’t great at being Dutch. Originally hailing from Australia, she came to study in the Netherlands without knowing where the country was on a map. She once accidentally ordered the entire ice-cream menu at Smullers. She still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike. But, she remains fascinated by the tiny land of tall people.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Dutch man arrested after being spotted on a Most Wanted show…by his wife?

Nothing can go wrong with a bit of television at the end of a long day, right? Wrong. Word to...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Truffles and magic mushrooms in the Netherlands: all you need for a psychedelic trip [2023]

Freya Sawbridge - 12
Have you always wanted to try truffles in the Netherlands? Or are you just curious about what they are and how they work? In...

Dutch man arrested after being spotted on a Most Wanted show…by his wife?

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Nothing can go wrong with a bit of television at the end of a long day, right? Wrong. Word to the wise: if you're...

5 ways Dutch classes will actually give your Dutch the boost it needs

Simone Jacobs - 0
Gefeliciteerd, you’re learning Dutch! That’s more than many internationals in the Netherlands — but how can you take it to the next level? Here’s...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.