This mobile provider offers prepaid SIM options for only €5 (and a lot more!)

Just touched ground in the Netherlands and looking for a good prepaid phone plan? Or maybe you’ve been here for a while but are looking to save some money by switching providers? How does a €5 per month plan sound?

With outstanding (English!) customer service, affordable rates and handy-dandy add-ons, LEBARA has a lot to offer expats in the Netherlands.

Why get a LEBARA prepaid SIM?

Choosing a prepaid SIM card in the Netherlands can offer significant advantages depending on your needs.

Having a local SIM makes a big difference in the Netherlands. Image: Depositphotos

For example, prepaid SIMs provide excellent cost control by allowing you to purchase a specific amount of credit or data upfront, avoiding overspending and unexpected charges.

They also offer flexibility without commitments or contracts, allowing you to switch plans easily if needed — perfect for internationals trying to figure out what exactly they need from a Dutch phone plan. It’s a win-win!

But what exactly makes LEBARA’s prepaid SIMs stand out? Well, let me talk about some of my favourite things about them. 👇

It’s one of the cheapest options out there

If you’re anything like me (and the Dutch), you’re always on the hunt for a good deal.

In that case, you’ll be happy to hear that LEBARA stands out as one of the cheapest prepaid SIM (and SIM-only) providers in the Netherlands.

Prices for a prepaid SIM with LEBARA start as low as just €5 per month:

Product Price Included benefits Data-only bundle Starting at €5 ✅ Free SIM card

✅ Up to 50 GB data

✅ Valid for 30 days All-in-NL Starting at €10 ✅ Free SIM card

✅ Up to 30 GB data

✅ 500 min/1000 SMS included in the cheapest package

✅ Unlimited calls and SMS on all other packages

✅ Free calls to other LEBARA numbers

✅ Valid for 30 days All-in-International Starting at €15 ✅ Free SIM card

✅ Up to 10 GB data

✅ Low rates on international calls to 44 countries

✅ Free calls to other LEBARA numbers Prepaid credit Starting at €5 ✅ Pay per SMS/min/MB

✅ Doesn’t expire

✅ Top up as you go



When it comes to rates for calling and mobile data, LEBARA gets you some of the most competitive prices in the market.

With rates starting at just €0.09 per calling minute, €0.15 per SMS, and €0.01 per MB of data, LEBARA is considerably cheaper than its competitors.

So, whether you need to make local calls, international calls, or use mobile data, LEBARA’s prepaid SIMs are designed to give you the most bang for your buck.

It offers unbeatable sign-up discounts

Does LEBARA already have some of the cheapest prepaid bundles and rates in the Netherlands? ‘Tuurlijk. But does it get even better with their deals and discounts? Jazeker.

You can always find LEBARA’s latest deals on their website. Image: Freepik

At LEBARA, every new customer can enjoy a whopping 70% discount on the first month of their first prepaid bundle. Even better, your prepaid SIM itself is always free.

It allows you to make international calls — without breaking the bank

LEBARA understands the importance of staying connected with friends, family and authorities if you live abroad.

That’s why they’re the only Dutch phone provider offering special bundles for international calling.

With their All-in-International prepaid bundles, starting at just €15, prepaid customers can enjoy the convenience of calling 44 countries without breaking the bank.

With this bundle, all calls made within the European Union, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom are charged at the same rate as domestic calls.

However, LEBARA goes the extra mile.

Their prepaid bundle also allows you to make cheap calls and send text messages to Canada, Iceland, Liechtenstein, South Korea, Turkey (landline), China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, United States, Hong Kong, Israel, Morocco (landline), South Africa and Thailand.

Enjoy the best network in the Netherlands

Last but certainly not least, LEBARA operates on the KPN network, renowned for being the best and fastest network in the Netherlands.

Super fast data, wherever you go. Image: Depositphotos

Consistently rated as the top network, KPN has excellent coverage (even in rural areas) and super speedy data traffic.

So, yes, by choosing LEBARA, you can rest assured that you’ll have excellent coverage and connectivity wherever you go within this flat country.

I’m convinced; how do I get one?

If you want to get your own LEBARA prepaid SIM, simply head to their website and get started.

Choose the bundle that suits you, put in your contact details — et voilà!

Your prepaid SIM card will be sent to your address within a few days, and you’ll be ready to start calling, texting, and surfing the web. 🏄‍♀️

What’s your favourite part about LEBARA’s prepaid SIM cards? Let us know in the comments!