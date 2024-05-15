At this bank you can ACTUALLY earn 4% on your savings

Sick and tired of savings accounts that serve you a big, fat 0% in interest? Well, we’ve got exciting news for you, as this new bank is offering the highest interest rates available in the Netherlands!

Last year, AD reported that the German financial organisation Trade Republic was offering the best savings account for people’s hard-earned money.

And now? They’ve just doubled their existing interest rates. You can also set your own withdrawal ranges, whether that’s weekly, bi-weekly, or even monthly.

Oh, and just in case you missed the best part: these are the highest interest rates in the Netherlands. 🥳

It’s time to start saving again

At a generous 4%, Trade Republic’s interest rates are several times higher than those of other large banks, such as ABN Amro.

Even bunq, which offers one of the highest interest rates available in the Netherlands (at 2.46%), trails woefully behind.

To put things into perspective, if you save €10,000 in an ordinary Dutch savings account with interest rates at around 1.5%, you’ll earn a measly €150 in 12 months’ time.

At Trade Republic? You’ll earn €400 in the same amount of time! 💰

That sounds great, but is my money going to be safe?

You can rest easy knowing that even if your money is off enjoying a nice pilsner and jägerschnitzel in Germany (and accumulating some deliciously high interest! 😋), it won’t give you the slip.

Any amount under €100,000 (or your equivalent local currency) per account holder per bank is protected by EU statutory deposit laws, irrespective of what happens to the bank that’s currently saving your money.

Which means, of course, that your deposits in Trade Republic are fiercely guarded by the law.

