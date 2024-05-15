Living in the NetherlandsFinancial

At this bank you can ACTUALLY earn 4% on your savings

Sick and tired of savings accounts that serve you a big, fat 0% in interest? Well, we’ve got exciting news for you, as this new bank is offering the highest interest rates available in the Netherlands!

Last year, AD reported that the German financial organisation Trade Republic was offering the best savings account for people’s hard-earned money.

And now? They’ve just doubled their existing interest rates. You can also set your own withdrawal ranges, whether that’s weekly, bi-weekly, or even monthly.

READ MORE | I wanted to earn more interest on my savings, so I tried Trade Republic: here’s my experience

Oh, and just in case you missed the best part: these are the highest interest rates in the Netherlands. 🥳

It’s time to start saving again

At a generous 4%, Trade Republic’s interest rates are several times higher than those of other large banks, such as ABN Amro.

Even bunq, which offers one of the highest interest rates available in the Netherlands (at 2.46%), trails woefully behind.

READ MORE | The best banks in the Netherlands for internationals in 2024

To put things into perspective, if you save €10,000 in an ordinary Dutch savings account with interest rates at around 1.5%, you’ll earn a measly €150 in 12 months’ time.

At Trade Republic? You’ll earn €400 in the same amount of time! 💰

That sounds great, but is my money going to be safe?

You can rest easy knowing that even if your money is off enjoying a nice pilsner and jägerschnitzel in Germany (and accumulating some deliciously high interest! 😋), it won’t give you the slip.

READ MORE | The best credit cards for expats in the Netherlands

Any amount under €100,000 (or your equivalent local currency) per account holder per bank is protected by EU statutory deposit laws, irrespective of what happens to the bank that’s currently saving your money.

Which means, of course, that your deposits in Trade Republic are fiercely guarded by the law.

Will you be treating yourself to some fabulous interest rates at Trade Republic? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

