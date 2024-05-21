Unlimited calling to 44 countries? LEBARA’s SIM-only package makes it possible

Picture this: You’re sitting in a cosy Amsterdam café when your phone buzzes. It’s a friend from back home wanting to catch up! You’re excited — but then you remember the costs this international call may incur.

Sound familiar? We feel you. Staying in touch with your loved ones or even calling your bank back home can be quite a challenge when you live in a foreign country.

But luckily, there’s an easy solution: LEBARA’s SIM-only plan with international calling.

Introducing: LEBARA’s customisable SIM-only plans

What are the most important things when selecting a phone plan? For me, it would have to be flexibility and affordability. And LEBARA offers both of these.

LEBARA’s SIM-only plans are not only some of the cheapest in the Netherlands, starting at just €4 per month, but they also let you tailor your mobile experience according to your needs and budget.

From data, minutes, and texts to plan duration and extra add-ons, LEBARA’s bundles are fully customisable and put you in charge of your phone bill.

Here’s how it works:

Pick your plan duration: Choose the plan duration that works for you, whether it’s a short-term deal that can be cancelled monthly or a longer-term commitment of two years.

Choose the plan duration that works for you, whether it’s a short-term deal that can be cancelled monthly or a longer-term commitment of two years. Select your data bundle: Determine the data allowance that suits your usage. From 1GB to 40GB, LEBARA has options to keep you connected without limits.

Determine the data allowance that suits your usage. From 1GB to 40GB, LEBARA has options to keep you connected without limits. Calling and texting: All LEBARA data bundles include 150 minutes of calling and 150 texts — easy-peasy!

All LEBARA data bundles include 150 minutes of calling and 150 texts — easy-peasy! Choose your extras: Lastly, select whether you’d like international calling, unlimited calling and texting, a data usage cap, or extra speedy data. For just a few extra euros, you can complete your perfect plan.

Once you’ve built the bundle that suits you, simply put in your details — et voilà!

Your SIM card will be sent to your address within a few days, and you’ll be ready to start calling, texting, and surfing the web.

Your LEBARA SIM will be delivered straight to your doorstep. Image: Depositphotos

Sometimes you realise that you need to adjust your plan for the month.

Thankfully, LEBARA makes it easy! A few taps on your phone let you switch up your bundle month by month, so you can enjoy maximum flexibility and save money as you go!

International calls with LEBARA: cheap yet powerful

Now, let’s talk about those international phone calls.

The Netherlands attracts thousands of expats each year, hailing from around the globe.

However, most Dutch phone providers don’t offer an option that lets those people make phone calls to their home countries.

Enter LEBARA: one of the only mobile providers in the Netherlands offering international calls as part of a monthly plan.

Connected — whenever, wherever and with whomever! Image: Freepik

LEBARA makes it easy to stay connected with friends and family or manage bureaucratic hassles, even overseas.

How easy? With LEBARA’s international calling bundle, you can make calls to 44 countries across the globe:

What countries can I call with my LEBARA subscription? Inside the EU Belgium

Bulgaria

Cyprus

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Croatia

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

The Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovenia

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

Czech Republic

Austria Outside the EU Iceland

Liechtenstein

Norway

Switzerland

Canada

China

Hong Kong

Iceland

India

Israel

Korea

Malaysia

Morocco (landline only)

Singapore

Turkey (landline only)

United Kingdom

United States

South Africa

The best part? It only costs €5 extra per month, so you never have to worry about hidden fees and excessive charges!

How much does a LEBARA plan cost?

LEBARA phone plans are some of the most affordable in the Netherlands. How much you’ll pay each month depends on the bundle you build for yourself.

As a baseline, all LEBARA plans include 150 minutes of calling and 150 SMSs. The amount of data is what you can adjust.

As such, prices start at as little as €4 per month for 1 GB of data over two years and go up to just €25 for a whopping 40 GB. Prices slightly increase if you opt for a plan that can be cancelled monthly.

Let’s give you an example: If you opt for 10GB of data on a monthly rolling basis, that’ll cost you €11. Add to that international calling for €5, a data cap for €0.50, and extra fast 4G for €0.50, and your phone bill will be just €17 per month.

Pretty decent, huh?

Sign up now!

Wanna switch up your subscription? All it takes is a few taps in the LEBARA app! Image: Depositphotos

Ready to create your own LEBARA SIM-only bundle? There are so many variations to choose from that you’re guaranteed to find one that fits you just right!

You can get started today by simply heading to LEBARA’s website.

What do you like best about LEBARA’s SIM-only bundles? Share your thoughts in the comments!