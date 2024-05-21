Living in the NetherlandsFinancialHousehold

Unlimited calling to 44 countries? LEBARA’s SIM-only package makes it possible

Making the world your oyster 🦪

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Powered byLEBARA

Picture this: You’re sitting in a cosy Amsterdam café when your phone buzzes. It’s a friend from back home wanting to catch up! You’re excited — but then you remember the costs this international call may incur.

Sound familiar? We feel you. Staying in touch with your loved ones or even calling your bank back home can be quite a challenge when you live in a foreign country. 

But luckily, there’s an easy solution: LEBARA’s SIM-only plan with international calling.

Introducing: LEBARA’s customisable SIM-only plans

What are the most important things when selecting a phone plan? For me, it would have to be flexibility and affordability. And LEBARA offers both of these.

LEBARA’s SIM-only plans are not only some of the cheapest in the Netherlands, starting at just €4 per month, but they also let you tailor your mobile experience according to your needs and budget. 

From data, minutes, and texts to plan duration and extra add-ons, LEBARA’s bundles are fully customisable and put you in charge of your phone bill. 

Here’s how it works:

  • Pick your plan duration: Choose the plan duration that works for you, whether it’s a short-term deal that can be cancelled monthly or a longer-term commitment of two years.
  • Select your data bundle: Determine the data allowance that suits your usage. From 1GB to 40GB, LEBARA has options to keep you connected without limits.
  • Calling and texting: All LEBARA data bundles include 150 minutes of calling and 150 texts — easy-peasy!
  • Choose your extras: Lastly, select whether you’d like international calling, unlimited calling and texting, a data usage cap, or extra speedy data. For just a few extra euros, you can complete your perfect plan.

Once you’ve built the bundle that suits you, simply put in your details — et voilà! 

Your SIM card will be sent to your address within a few days, and you’ll be ready to start calling, texting, and surfing the web. 

man-sitting-at-his-desk-opening-letter-containing-his-lebara-sim-card-in-the-netherlands
Your LEBARA SIM will be delivered straight to your doorstep. Image: Depositphotos

Sometimes you realise that you need to adjust your plan for the month.

Thankfully, LEBARA makes it easy! A few taps on your phone let you switch up your bundle month by month, so you can enjoy maximum flexibility and save money as you go!

International calls with LEBARA: cheap yet powerful

Now, let’s talk about those international phone calls. 

The Netherlands attracts thousands of expats each year, hailing from around the globe. 

However, most Dutch phone providers don’t offer an option that lets those people make phone calls to their home countries.

Enter LEBARA: one of the only mobile providers in the Netherlands offering international calls as part of a monthly plan

smiling-lady-talking-on-smartphone-on-the-street-in-the-netherlands-with-cheap-lebara-phone-subscription
Connected — whenever, wherever and with whomever! Image: Freepik

LEBARA makes it easy to stay connected with friends and family or manage bureaucratic hassles, even overseas.

How easy? With LEBARA’s international calling bundle, you can make calls to 44 countries across the globe:

What countries can I call with my LEBARA subscription?

The best part? It only costs €5 extra per month, so you never have to worry about hidden fees and excessive charges!

How much does a LEBARA plan cost?

LEBARA phone plans are some of the most affordable in the Netherlands. How much you’ll pay each month depends on the bundle you build for yourself.

As a baseline, all LEBARA plans include 150 minutes of calling and 150 SMSs. The amount of data is what you can adjust. 

As such, prices start at as little as €4 per month for 1 GB of data over two years and go up to just €25 for a whopping 40 GB. Prices slightly increase if you opt for a plan that can be cancelled monthly.

Let’s give you an example: If you opt for 10GB of data on a monthly rolling basis, that’ll cost you €11. Add to that international calling for €5, a data cap for €0.50, and extra fast 4G for €0.50, and your phone bill will be just €17 per month. 

Pretty decent, huh?

Sign up now!

man-walking-adjusting-his-lebara-subscription-in-lebara-app
Wanna switch up your subscription? All it takes is a few taps in the LEBARA app! Image: Depositphotos

Ready to create your own LEBARA SIM-only bundle? There are so many variations to choose from that you’re guaranteed to find one that fits you just right!

You can get started today by simply heading to LEBARA’s website.

What do you like best about LEBARA’s SIM-only bundles? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
These 7 changes from the new Dutch coalition will hit your wallet
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Say 'hoi' to Lyna, our Senior Writer at DutchReview! Fueled by a love for writing, social media, and all things Dutch, she joined the DR family in 2022. Since making the Netherlands her home in 2018, she has collected a BA in English Literature & Society (Hons.) and an RMA in Arts, Literature and Media (Hons.). Even though she grew up just a few hours away from the Netherlands, Lyna remains captivated by the guttural language, quirky culture, and questionable foods that make the Netherlands so wonderfully Dutch.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Day Trips

The 8 greatest forests in the Netherlands for a nature escape

The Netherlands is full of stunning forests that offer the perfect escape from the rush of the Randstad. A leisurely...
Ailish Lalor -
Education

Studying in Breukelen: everything you need to know

Perhaps you imagined your dream college experience to take place in a cosy Dutch town that looks straight out of...
Gaelle Salem -
Living in the Netherlands

10 things to know before finding work in the Netherlands as an international

Finding work in the Netherlands as an international is not an easy task — we can't lie. However, preparing well in...
Emma Brown -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.