International in the Netherlands? This eSIM can change your life

With low prices, flexible plans, and a whole host of handy add-ons, Simyo’s eSIMs offer valuable perks for internationals in the Netherlands.

Picture this: you’ve just landed in the Netherlands, tried to buy your first SIM card, and been told that you need a Dutch bank account and BSN before you can get the tiny piece of plastic. 😬

Sounds hectic, but… what if we told you there’s an alternative to the hassle of buying SIM cards in-store and dealing with Dutch bureaucracy?

Let’s dig into how Simyo’s eSIMs make your journey to connectivity a whole lot simpler!

First things first: what’s an eSIM?

An eSIM (or embedded SIM) is a digital SIM card that allows you to connect to a cellular plan of your choice.

Thanks to their general affordability, mobile connections, and flexible global/regional plans, eSIMs have long been a favourite of tourists and digital nomads.

Getting connected is a breeze with Simyo’s affordable plans and excellent customer service. Image: Freepik

However, if we’re being as direct as the Dutch, eSIMS’ dual SIM capabilities and ease of usage also make them a major asset to internationals living in the Netherlands. 😉

5 powerful benefits of Simyo’s dual eSIM capabilities

Don’t just take our word for it — here are five ways Simyo shines as the master of mobile multitasking. ✨

1. You can keep your home SIM connected — even when abroad

Take it from someone who learnt this the hard way: most carriers will deactivate your SIM card if you haven’t used it in a long while.

And, horror of horrors, this process may even involve reassigning your old number to a new user. (New number, who dis? 😬)

However, with an eSIM, you needn’t worry about removing your existing physical SIM card — and risk losing or misplacing it — to use a Dutch SIM.

What I also find especially handy is that Simyo offers free number portability. This means that if you’ve already got a Dutch mobile number but are looking for a better deal, Simyo will port your number for free.

2. Calling, texting, and double data bundles: Simyo offers you absolute flexibility

When it comes to getting a second SIM card, you’re likely to have a different list of requirements to your existing SIM.

For example, as someone who already has a relatively cheap unlimited data prepaid subscription with another provider, I was looking for an affordable eSIM plan that offered unlimited calling and texting.

Unlimited calling? Check! Image: Freepik

Simyo’s €7 Unlimited Calling option scratched that itch for me — but it’s certainly not the only flexible package they offer.

From their business SIM-only plans to double data bundles for users with KPN home internet packages, Simyo has a range of handy and affordable choices for internationals in the market for a Dutch eSIM.

3. Keeping your work and personal lives separate is easier than ever

Do you feel like you’re struggling to balance work and play in the Netherlands? You’re not alone — we’ve all felt the urge to catch up on a few unread emails after work hours, too.

But if your boss has a habit of badgering you after you’ve clocked off for the day and you’d rather live without the hassle… Simyo’s dual eSIM functionality could just be the saviour you need.

Signing out at the end of the day is as simple as turning off your ‘work’ eSIM, which can be done via your mobile’s network settings.

Once deactivated, you’re effectively unreachable by mobile — and able to say ‘doei’ to those annoying out-of-hours phone calls.

4. You can use multiple numbers on the same device

With tech advancements popping up faster than celebrity gossip on Instagram, it feels super 2010 to still be lugging around separate phones for your different numbers.

Thankfully, Simyo moves with the times and their eSIM functionality makes it as easy as pie to use several numbers on the same device.

Juggling different physical SIM cards for when you travel? Nee hoor, just get an eSIM instead. 😉 Image: Freepik

Here’s how! 👇

For users of mobile phones with active dual-SIM capabilities, up to two SIM cards (or eSIMs) can be active at the same time, but any number of eSIMs can be installed on your device.

dual-SIM capabilities, up to two SIM cards (or eSIMs) can be active at the same time, but any number of eSIMs can be installed on your device. For users of mobile phones with dual-SIM standby capabilities, you can only have one SIM card (or eSIM) active at once — but, once again, there’s no cap on the number of eSIMs you can install.

If you’ve noticed a trend… it’s true: with eSIMs, you can use as many numbers as you’d like on the same device!

5. Installing and activating your eSIM is easy and stress-free

Who likes fiddly, boring user guides? Not us — and, evidently, not Simyo!

Their step-by-step installation and activation guides are detailed enough to get the job done, but not so overwhelming that you feel you’ve tried to read the entire Game of Thrones saga. And, even better — you don’t even need a Dutch bank account to apply for an eSIM!

I also like that Simyo offers customers various other options for additional support — because, let’s face it, setting up an eSIM or switching one’s plan isn’t always intuitive.

For basic “How do I do X?” questions, Simyo’s helpful and super-engaged support forum really shines. It’s the best place to get advice from genuine users, who won’t treat your queries with the same flippancy as Yahoo Answers or Quora.

For the more complex requests, Simyo’s customer support is more helpful than most — and fully reachable by mobile, WhatsApp, or a chat box on their website.

Have you ever tried Simyo’s eSIMs during your stay in the Netherlands? Share your experience in the comments below!