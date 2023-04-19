FeaturedLiving in the NetherlandsLearn Dutch

Did you learn Dutch (or not) to move to the Netherlands? It’s time to share your voice!

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Powered byShare My Voice

Apple = appel. Hello = hallo. Insurance = …verzekering?! Learning Dutch seems easy to start, but you’ve probably discovered that it’s not a piece of taart. 🍰

So what are your experiences of learning Dutch after moving to the Netherlands? We have good news: it’s time to share your voice — and have it really be heard.

Want us to sweeten the pot? Alright, here it is: you also have the chance to win an Amazon gift voucher just for taking 10 minutes to share your thoughts. Leuk!  

Take the survey 👉

Time to #ShareMyVoice on learning Dutch

Alright, here’s the lowdown: hundreds of thousands of people come from all over the world to work in the Netherlands. This is awesome for the Netherlands and its economy — so understanding these migrants’ experiences is vital.  

That’s where you come in. ⚡️

In a brief survey, you’ll share your experiences on learning Dutch after moving to the Netherlands to work. You’ll cover things about whether you learned Dutch, the obstacles, the help you received, and more. 

photo-of-man-explaining-something-in-dutch
Learning how to speak and express yourself in Dutch isn’t always easy, especially at work. Image: Freepik

Your feedback will go straight to the Share My Voice research panel, run by Het Kenniscentrum Arbeidsmigranten. Then, the magical research machine will take your thoughts and turn them into real changes for internationals working in the Netherlands in the future. 

Why should you take part? 

We all know the struggles of moving to a whole new country that speaks a foreign language. There were plenty before us who did it, and there’ll be plenty more to come. 

Now, the Netherlands is finally saying, “Hey, we’re listening.” That means your experiences are valuable and can truly change the landscape for future internationals. 

Here are our top three reasons why you should take part: 

  1. You can give your opinion on living in the Netherlands and have it heard 👂
  2. You have the chance to win an Amazon gift voucher and buy yourself a treat 🎁
  3. It takes less than 10 minutes (We tried and tested this ourselves!) ⏱️

Oh, and the best of all: you’ll contribute to improving the lives of internationals in the Netherlands. Warm fuzzy feelings all around!

How can you take part?

Alright, here’s the good stuff. You can take the survey here or by clicking the big button below. 

It takes less than 10 minutes of your day, so you don’t even have to move to your comfy chair (but by all means, do). 

Take the survey 👉

You’ll answer questions like: 

  • What language do you normally use at work? 
  • How did you learn Dutch? 
  • Why do you want to learn Dutch? 
  • Is something currently preventing you from learning Dutch? 

Oh, and a bonus: the survey is available in English, Polish, Bulgarian, Romanian, Spanish, Ukrainian — or even Dutch if you want to show off your language achievements. 🇳🇱

At the end, you’ll have a chance to enter your name and email address for the chance to win one of those Amazon gift vouchers. There are five €100 vouchers and 20 vouchers worth €25 to be won!

Who wants to know? 

The survey is one in a series by Share My Voice, an initiative of Het Kenniscentrum Arbeidsmigranten. This independent foundation is dedicated to finding out more about expats in the Netherlands. 

Previous surveys have covered working conditions, housing, integration into society, and ambitions. With the information, more is known about those who have moved to the Netherlands for work — and how they can be assisted.

That’s right: the information is used to make the Netherlands even more attractive to internationals, motivate people to make the move, and make internationals’ lives better while they’re here. 

Apparently, being the fourth-best country for working abroad isn’t enough! It’s just awesome to know there are people looking out for us. 😎

Take the survey 👉

Have you taken the survey? Tell us what you think in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Yikes! It looks like Schiphol employees are about to strike (yet again)
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Sam isn’t great at being Dutch. Originally hailing from Australia, she came to study in the Netherlands without knowing where the country was on a map. She once accidentally ordered the entire ice-cream menu at Smullers. She still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike. But, she remains fascinated by the tiny land of tall people.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Economy

Yikes! It looks like Schiphol employees are about to strike (yet again)

Extra staff and better pay may have solved Schiphol's problems in security, but those in baggage handling have only gotten...
Lyna Meyrer -
Living in the Netherlands

Five facts about the STAP subsidy that will inspire you to upskill your career

We've all had dreams of becoming our best professional selves and excelling in our careers. Now, with the STAP subsidy,...
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -
Buying

Bidding on a house in the Netherlands: how to win

Bidding on houses in the Netherlands in recent years has long meant overbidding — but with the current drops in...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.