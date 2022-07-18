Living in the NetherlandsHealthHousehold

How to beat the Dutch heat: 11 tips to keep your cool

Temperatures are rising, the sun is blasting, and the sweat is trickling down our backs. Welcome to the Dutch summer!

While we’ve been waiting for nine months for some warmer weather, we weren’t quite ready for it to get quite so hot quite so fast. Yet, here we are, staring down the barrel of 30 degrees, a Code Yellow, and a Heatwave Plan.

If you’re not #blessed enough to live in a house with airconditioning (🙋‍♀️), you’re likely wondering how you can survive. Here are some of the top tips!

1. Close your curtains

Yes, we know, it’s counterintuitive to the Dutch way of life, but closing your blinds early in the morning will stop sunlight and warmth infiltrating your new cool abode.

If your house or apartment has an awning (one of those handy outdoor shades that sit over windows) make sure to lower that early as well.

2. Keep the air fresh

If you don’t have air conditioning, utilise a fan to cool down and to keep air circulating. However, keep your doors and windows closed if the temperature is warmer outside than it is inside. Instead, open them at night and early in the morning.

3. Change your sleeping habits

Forget the pyjamas: wear your birthday suit to bed or a thin shirt. In the same vein, skip the blanket — sleeping under a sheet will do the job and can help avoid those sticky nights (unless you want them to be sticky, we don’t judge).

Is it really hot in your bedroom? Moving your mattress downstairs or to a cooler room can make a big difference — and it’s a good workout! 💪

4. Drink all day

No, not beer (although tempting!). Staying hydrated is key to beating the heat. Sip on water throughout the day.

5. Use all devices at your disposal

Run your kitchen exhaust and bathroom fan to draw hot air out of the room after cooking or showering. Otherwise, all your other great efforts will go to waste.

6. Eat fresh

Nope, we don’t mean Subway. Cool yourself with salads, watermelon, fresh mint, and frozen treats. I’m a big fan of a bag of frozen raspberries — for €2 you have a delicious, frozen snack!

Contrary to popular belief, spicy foods are a great way to beat the heat. They encourage sweat, which lets your body cool. However, make sure to replenish your body with lots of water!

7. Take a shower

If you can’t get to a swimming pool, lake, or beach and don’t fancy getting a disease by swimming in a canal, there’s a next best thing: take a cool shower or bath.

But be careful! While the cold water produces some immediate relief, it also reduces blood flow, so you may just end up increasing your core temperature.

8. Use a wet washcloth

Wet a washcloth and put it on the back of your neck or wrists. Frozen peas also work (and make a useful snack for later).

TIP: Pre-prepare washcloths and leave them in the fridge for maximum effect.

9. Drive smart

Do you really need to drive? If so, leave your doors open before jumping in the car to allow the heat to escape. Bring lots of water, and an umbrella, so you have shade if you have car issues.

Rijswaterstaat (Public Works and Water Management) are giving priority to people who experience a breakdown so they can be rescued as soon as possible.

10. Use public transport wisely

Dutch rail company, ProRail, also suggests bringing water on the trains. In the event of a stoppage, water bottles will be distributed as soon as possible (but, from experience, we highly recommend not relying on this).

11. Care for your animals

Do you have a cute, adorable dog? Then send pictures to sam@dutchreview.com. In addition, make sure to give them heaps of water (with ice cubes if you wish), and only walk them in the early morning or late evening.

Remember, sidewalks can absorb heat. If you can’t hold your hand on the sidewalk for at least five seconds comfortably, it’s far too hot for your dog’s delicate paws.

Keep all of your pets under shelter during the heat of the day — that goes for cats too.

What do you do to keep cool on hot days? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:freepik
