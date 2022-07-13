The Netherlands ranks 4th best country in the world for working abroad in 2022

FeaturedNewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
photo-of-expats-working-abroad-in-the-netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/nl/ https://depositphotos.com/175242348/stock-photo-happy-colleagues-having-fun-modern.html#:~:text=Happy%20colleagues%20having%20fun%20at%20modern%20office%20%E2%80%94%20Photo

The Netherlands has landed in 4th place in the world rankings for working abroad according to Expat Insider 2022. With such a great work-life balance, we can’t disagree! 👏

Expat Insider ranked 52 countries and territories around the world. How? By surveying about 50 internationals per destination. 👫

Flexible and innovative — no surprise there!

In the Netherlands, many respondents found that the local business culture is very flexible and innovative.

More specifically, 74% of expats living in the Netherlands agree that the business culture promotes independent work and/or flat hierarchies, while the global average is just 45%. 🤯

In terms of flexibility, 83% believe that it supports a flexible style of working (vs. 60% globally).

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #9: Drink copious amounts of coffee at work

The Netherlands is known for its innovative ideas so it’s no surprise that 73% of the respondents find that it encourages thinking outside the box (as opposed to 51% globally!).

How does the Working Abroad Index work?

The Index surveys a minimum sample size of 50 respondents per country or territory about their experiences working abroad.

The rankings are based on four subcategories which are judged based on at least two factors for each:

  • The Career Prospects Subcategory (local job market, personal career opportunities, and if working abroad has improved their career)
  • The Salary & Job Security Subcategory (job security, state of the economy, and fair pay)
  • The Work & Leisure Subcategory (Working hours, and work-life balance)
  • The Work Culture & Satisfaction Subcategory (creativity, thinking outside the box, flexibility, and if it promotes independent work and/ or flat hierarchies)

And guess what? The Netherlands ranked within the top 10 for all four subcategories! 👏

READ MORE | The Dutch work the highest number of years in the EU (but there’s a catch)

The top 10 best countries for working abroad in 2022

Let’s take a look at the other countries that made it into this year’s Working Abroad Index: 👇

  1. Denmark
  2. Australia
  3. Ireland
  4. Netherlands
  5. UAE
  6. Estonia
  7. USA
  8. Sweden
  9. Norway
  10. Belgium

Denmark takes the top spot, thanks to its work-life balance and working hours while those in Australia and Ireland are particularly happy with the local job market.

It’s no surprise that the Netherlands is in the top 5 countries for working abroad in 2022. For instance, after the pandemic, hybrid working from home slowly became the norm.

Now, the Dutch House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer) has even passed the legislative proposal to ‘Work Where You Want’!

How do you feel about the 2022 Working Abroad Index results? Do you agree? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleThe Dutch and time: how their language shows they are planning maniacs
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

The Dutch work the highest number of years in the EU (but there’s a catch)

Are you living in the Netherlands and have just entered the job market? Congrats! You can expect to remain working...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

The Dutch and time: how their language shows they are planning maniacs

Aurora Signorazzi - 9
The Dutch are crazy about a lot of things, like splitting the bill, or eating chocolate sprinkles for breakfast. But their one true love...

Wild swimming in the Netherlands and why you should dive in

Freya Sawbridge - 0
When I was housesitting in Amsterdam's IJburg neighbourhood, I started wild swimming. 🌊 The house was located right next to the IJmeer, which made convincing...

The Dutch work the highest number of years in the EU (but there’s a catch)

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Are you living in the Netherlands and have just entered the job market? Congrats! You can expect to remain working for the next 42.5...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X