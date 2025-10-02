💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!
Should I take out bike insurance in the Netherlands?

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
So, you’ve got your trusty fiets, you’ve mastered the art of dodging tourists, and you’ve even learned to cycle in a skirt without flashing everyone. But now comes the burning question: should you take out bike insurance?

It’s a fair consideration. After all, you’ve already invested in your slightly scraped-up but beautiful bike, so do you really need to fork out even more cash to protect it? Let’s pedal through the details. 👇

Is bike insurance mandatory in the Netherlands?

Put simply, nee. Unlike car insurance, it’s not mandatory to take out bike insurance (fietsverzekering) in the Netherlands. This means whether you insure your bike is entirely up to you. 

That being said, if you’re considering bike insurance or just curious about your options, it’s worth understanding why many Dutch cyclists choose to insure their bikes.

Why bother with bike insurance?

The Netherlands might be a cycling paradise, but that also makes it a bike thief’s wet dream.

photo-of-man-with-bakfiets-bike-with-bike-insurance-in-Amsterdam
There are many reasons why people choose to take out bike insurance in the Netherlands. Image: Freepik

Nearly one million bikes were stolen in the Netherlands in 2023 (that’s about 236 bike thefts per day, or more than nine per hour). Meanwhile, in Amsterdam alone, 10,810 bicycles were stolen just last year.

And it’s not just the numbers that are shocking, it’s the financial impact. Almost €700 million worth of bicycles were reported stolen last year, with the average stolen bike worth around €350. 

The rise in e-bike popularity has made the situation even worse, with these electric beauties increasingly targeted because of their higher value.

What does fietsverzekering (bike insurance) cover?

Dutch bike insurance typically covers you for several scenarios that could leave you stranded or out of pocket:

🥷 Theft: The big one. If someone steals your bike, you’ll be compensated for its value. However, you should note that you’ll usually need to prove you used an approved lock and report it to the police.

🚴🏻‍♀️ Accident damage: Whether you’ve taken a tumble or been in a collision, bike insurance covers repair costs or replacement if your bike is beyond saving.

👊 Vandalism: If someone decides to take their frustrations out on your innocent bicycle, you’re covered.

Many policies also offer extras like roadside assistance, accident coverage, and coverage for accessories.

How much does it cost?

Here’s the good news: bike insurance won’t drain your bank account. Basic coverage can start as low as €2.27 per month for a normal city bike.

photo-of-man-and-woman-cycling-in-netherlands-protected-by-their-comprehensive-bike-insurance
Compared to the cost of replacing your ride, bike insurance costs are surprisingly affordable. Image: Depositphotos

E-bike insurance can cost you around €10 per month. However, some policies can be found for as little as €5 per month.

Now, compare this to replacement costs. A decent new bike typically ranges from €200 to €500, while e-bikes average around €2,200 to €2,500. Those monthly insurance premiums are starting to look pretty good, aren’t they?

So while it’s not mandatory to take out bike insurance in the Netherlands, it’s certainly a smart move. As getting your bike stolen is practically a rite of passage here, protecting your ride makes financial sense.

What’s your take on bike insurance? Share your wisdom in the comments below.

Feature Image:Freepik
