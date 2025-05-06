Want to get started with investing in the Netherlands but don’t know where to start? I’ve been there.

Investing is one of the most effective ways to grow your wealth over time, and with the Netherlands’ stable economy, you have plenty of opportunities to get started.

In fact, investing is getting more and more popular in the land of clogs, with recent studies suggesting that nearly 2 million households (a.k.a. one-fourth of the population) now invest in one form or another.

But whether you’re thinking about putting your money into stocks, ETFs, or cryptocurrencies, it’s important to know the basics before you jump into it. 👇

💡 Disclaimer: Investing always involves risks.

1. Choose an investment platform that fits your goals

Before you invest a single one of your hard-earned euros, you’ll need to find an investment platform to do it with. In doing so, it’s important to pick one that matches your financial goals, experience level, and personal preferences.

There are heaps of investment platforms out there, some better suited for those just getting started and others that cater to experienced traders looking for more advanced tools.

Do your research — it’ll pay off. Image: Freepik

When choosing the right one for you, there are certain factors to keep in mind:

Fees: Does the platform have trading commissions, account maintenance fees, or significant currency conversion costs?

Does the platform have trading commissions, account maintenance fees, or significant currency conversion costs? Language: Is it available in English (or another language that you speak)?

Is it available in English (or another language that you speak)? Available products: Does it offer the types of investments you’re interested in (for example, Dutch stocks, global ETFs, cryptocurrencies, sustainable funds)?

Does it offer the types of investments you’re interested in (for example, Dutch stocks, global ETFs, cryptocurrencies, sustainable funds)? Ease of use: Does it have an intuitive interface that makes investing easy and seamless?

Does it have an intuitive interface that makes investing easy and seamless? Extra features: Are there extras like automatic investing, educational content, a credit or debit card?

While people may suggest different platforms and apps to you, it’s important that you take time to explore your options and pick one that suits your needs (trust me, you’ll thank yourself later).

Not sure what investment platform to go with? Scalable Capital is one of the most affordable online financial brokers out there. With its easy interface, smart tools and a wide variety of investment options, it’s a great option for anyone, from complete newbies to experienced investors.

2. Assess your risk appetite and investment goals

There’s always some risk involved in investing, but how much you take on depends on what you’re comfortable with — a.k.a. your risk tolerance.

Risk tolerance refers to how comfortable you are with the ups and downs of the market: Are you okay with seeing your investments dip temporarily if it means higher potential returns? Or do you prefer a more stable, lower-risk approach, even if the growth is slower?

To avoid panic later on, it’s important to be honest when you ask yourself these questions.

It’s also important to think about your investment goals and timeline, that is, whether you’re in it for the long term or the short term.

Lastly, make sure your investment strategy aligns with your financial goals and life situation. Are you saving for a house? Starting a business? Planning for retirement? All of these factors have an impact on your financial situation and, with that, should shape your investment strategy.

Looking to become a homeowner? This will have an impact on your investment strategy. Image: Freepik

3. Diversify your portfolio to spread the risk

Ever heard the saying “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket”? Well, that’s also (or especially) true when it comes to investing.

No matter how confident you feel about a single company or sector, investing all your money in one place is very risky. Sure, if that stock takes off, you’re good — but if it plummets, your entire portfolio suffers.

And that’s why diversification, or spreading your money across different types of assets, industries, or markets, is so important.

While investing in certain stocks in the Netherlands is a great start, adding global investments to your portfolio gives you exposure to different economies and industries, so you’re less affected if one market underperforms (or if Trump decides to crash one 😉).

Whether you’re interested in ETFs, individual stocks, or crypto, Scalable Capital has you covered. You can get started with as little as €1 and invest in over 2000 ETFs, 7000 stocks or 17 cryptocurrencies. Start your investing journey

4. Start easy with index funds and ETFs

Speaking of diversification: If you’re new to investing, index funds and ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) are a great place to start. These offer a simple way to grow your money without having to pick individual stocks or constantly check the market.

They’re also great because they allow for diversification. With just one investment, you can own a small slice of dozens (or hundreds!) of companies, which helps spread out risk.

Some popular ETFs for Dutch and European investors include:

iShares AEX UCITS ETF , which tracks the Dutch AEX index (the top 25 companies listed in the Netherlands).

, which tracks the Dutch AEX index (the top 25 companies listed in the Netherlands). Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF , which lets you invest in developed and emerging markets from all over the world.

, which lets you invest in developed and emerging markets from all over the world. iShares MSCI World ETF , ideal for broad, long-term international diversification.

, ideal for broad, long-term international diversification. Scalable Xtrackers MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF , covering about 90% of global markets with a mix of direct investments and financial tools to track the market efficiently.

, covering about 90% of global markets with a mix of direct investments and financial tools to track the market efficiently. VanEck Sustainable World ETF, for those interested in socially responsible investing.

5. Know your Dutch tax rules

We hate to break it to you, but: Ja, the Belastingdienst will want its share of your investment profits, so it’s important to understand how the Netherlands taxes them.

In the Dutch tax system, your investments fall under Box 3, which covers your “wealth tax” (i.e. not income tax from work, which is Box 1).

Here’s how it works:

You pay tax on your net assets (your total assets minus debts) as of January 1 each year. This includes things like cash, stocks, ETFs, crypto, and second properties.

There’s a tax-free allowance (heffingsvrij vermogen) of around €57,000 per person (or €114,000 for tax partners) in 2025.

Anything above that amount is taxed based on a provisional return the government assumes you make, not on your actual investment gains (yes, it’s complicated, but there is help*).

The percentage of tax you pay depends on how much wealth you have, with higher wealth brackets assumed to earn a higher return.

*Sounds confusing? It is, but luckily, some investment platforms (such as Scalable and DEGIRO) provide you with a tax report that makes declaring your assets much easier.

6. Start small and be patient

One of the biggest myths about investing is that it’s only for people with a lot of money. In reality, you can start small, even with just a few euros, and build your portfolio over time.

The key is consistency and patience. Markets go up and down, and dips can feel discouraging. But historically, markets grow over time, so staying invested (even through the ups and downs) gives you the best chance to benefit from that growth.

There will be ups and downs, but patience will pay off. Image: Depositphotos

Since trying to guess the perfect moment to buy or sell is pretty much impossible, a great way of investing is the so-called DCA (Dollar-cost-averaging) strategy, where you invest a fixed amount of money at regular intervals, regardless of the market conditions.

This averages your buy price over time and keeps your emotions out of investing, letting consistency and time do the work for you.

💪 TIP: Many investment apps, such as Scalable, offer a DCA automation tool (Savings Plan). With this tool, money is automatically deducted from your account and invested at regular intervals.

7. Stay informed and keep learning

One thing about the stock market is that it is always changing and evolving, so staying informed is key to making smart investment decisions.

Luckily, there are plenty of (free!) resources out there to help you stay up-to-date and improve your financial knowledge, such as books, YouTube channels, and podcasts.

The more you know, the better equipped you are to handle market ups and downs, seize opportunities, and adjust your strategy when needed. So, keep educating yourself! 💪

