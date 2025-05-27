So you’re thinking about getting home contents insurance — or you’ve just signed a policy — but you’re not sure what’s covered under home contents insurance (inboedelverzekering) in the Netherlands?

First off, it’s always a smart idea to protect your belongings, so nice job. Secondly, let’s go over what is and isn’t covered under home contents insurance in the Netherlands.

Wait a minute, what even is home contents insurance?

Good question! Home contents insurance is an insurance policy that pays for damage to, theft, or loss of, your personal possessions at home — but it does not cover damage done to the building itself.

So, what’s covered by home contents insurance in the Netherlands?

Home contents insurance in the Netherlands typically covers a variety of personal belongings and household items. Here’s a list of what’s included:

Furniture

Electronics and appliances

Clothing and personal items

Bicycles (sometimes as an add-on)

Jewellery, art, and valuables (usually up to a certain limit)

Hobby equipment, including musical instruments and sports gear

Some home contents insurance policies will also cover your electronics. Image: Freepik

What about your phone? It’s worth noting that phone coverage can vary between insurance providers, and usually, it needs to be added as an add-on to your home contents insurance.

All of these items are covered under specific events with basic home contents insurance, including:

Fire and smoke damage

Theft and burglary

Storm and water damage

Vandalism

Short-circuit damage to electronics

Some providers may also offer extra coverage options, such as coverage for accidental damage done by yourself, or more comprehensive protection for high-value items.

What’s not covered by home contents insurance in the Netherlands?

There are some things that Dutch home contents insurance doesn’t cover. Image: Freepik

While home contents insurance offers broad protection, there are some instances where it doesn’t cover damage. This include:

Damage caused intentionally (either by you or someone you’ve invited into your home)

Wear and tear or poor maintenance (e.g., a broken fridge due to age)

Damage occurring during illegal activities

Damage that results from neglect or failure to maintain your property properly

Naturally, the coverage of different insurance policies can vary depending on the provider.

So, as a general rule, you should always read the fine print or contact your insurance provider to understand the limits and exclusions of your specific policy.

