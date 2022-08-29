Moving to the Netherlands: the pros and cons

Before you move to any country, it’s always worth knowing what the pros and cons of living there are. This way, you can work out if the place is really for you. After all, nowhere is perfect.

So, before you move to this beautiful flat land of tulips and windmills, what are the pros and cons of moving to the Netherlands? 🌷

The pros of moving to the Netherlands

Let’s start on a positive note! What can you look forward to if you decide to move to the Netherlands?

1. It’s small and easy to get around

The Netherlands is a very small country — you can travel from one side to the other in under three hours. This is great if you want to explore your new home, as there will be no excruciatingly long car journeys, nor any need to board a domestic plane.

Moreover, everything is accessible by train and, provided that you have an OV chipkaart — it’s not too expensive either.

The Netherlands is also sandwiched between Belgium and Germany, meaning that if you’re after a cheap travel opportunity, or a quick weekend getaway, you really don’t have to go far for it. It’s in a pretty good location for everything, really.

2. There’s a high quality of education

Okay, it’s not the prettiest university building in the Netherlands, but it’s what’s on the inside that counts. Image: Depositphotos

The Netherlands has a very good quality of education for its residents and foreigners alike. Many people end up leaving school with good grades and go on to land well-payed jobs, or attend university.

The Netherlands also has high rates of people with post-graduate degrees.

3. It’s international friendly

If you don’t want to take your child through a regular Dutch school, there are also a lot of choices when it comes to international schools in the Netherlands. However, having a child in the Dutch education system means that they’ll be fluent in your native language, but also in Dutch and English.

4. Dutchies are some of the best non-native English speakers in the world

The Netherlands actually has the best English proficiency level out of any non-native country, meaning that it’s the perfect place to be if you’re looking to get away from your homeland. Most people can at least speak conversational English, so if you find yourself in a sticky situation, there will always be someone to help.

This can also be a bit of a downside, however, as you have to work twice as hard to learn Dutch. If you practice, you’ll find that people will tend to switch to English because it’s much easier to communicate.

5. There’s a great cycling culture

Look at all those bikes! Image: Depositphotos

The Netherlands is known for its cycling culture. Come rain or shine, its residents will be out on their bicycles. Not only is it healthy and free, but it’s part of the daily commute here. Separate cycle lanes make it the perfect place to rekindle your love of cycling, albeit with a slight fear of getting run over by one of the crazy locals.

Your children can even tag along for the ride too. Many children here in the Netherlands can cycle as well as they can walk. In short, if you move to the Netherlands, expect the whole family to be on their bikes.

6. You won’t receive any extortionate healthcare bills

Comparatively, the Dutch health care system is pretty good, because it’s designed so that you don’t become bankrupt if you have a lot of health issues. Everybody pays the same for their basic healthcare, no matter how ill or healthy you are, making it a fairer process overall.

You have the opportunity to opt-in for healthcare ‘add-ons’ so if you want more specialist advice on things such as a dentist, or specialist mental healthcare, then you can pay a bit extra for these.

Moreover, if you have a low income, the government will give you an allowance, called a zorgtoeslag (healthcare allowance), so you don’t have to worry about not being able to pay for your healthcare. 💸

The cons of moving to the Netherlands

Let’s keep things real and talk about some of the difficulties you may run into should you move to the Netherlands.

1. You’ll pay high taxes

The Netherlands is known for its notoriously high tax rates on basically everything. Income tax is especially high in comparison to other places in Europe, and it’s also expensive to own a car.

You may also find that electronic items are more expensive in the Netherlands (tip: go on the German Amazon), and some food can be a bit pricey too. However, once you know how and where to shop, you can get some good deals.

The price of rent is generally quite high around the whole country, due to the somewhat unbalanced supply and demand. Jobs, in general, pay pretty well here, so it’s all relative in the end. 🤷🏼‍♀️

2. It’s expensive to own a car

Having a car in the Netherlands is definitely not a cheap affair. It’s expensive to own a car, and this goes not only for buying it, but also for fuelling it, fixing it, and insuring it. This comes down to the Dutch government’s strategy of deterring people from driving, but so far that’s not working too well.

Oh, and there are rules in place to prevent people from just buying a cheaper car in Germany or other neighbouring countries. So bear that in mind if you were thinking of saving some money on a car. 🚗

Oh and you better practice your parallel parking. Image: Depositphotos

3. There’s a housing shortage

We speak about this on a regular basis here at DutchReview, and you’ll see questions about it on a regular basis in international groups on Facebook, and other social media.

Sadly, the housing crisis is a thing to be reckoned with in the Netherlands, and it’s important that you look well in advance for somewhere to live. Remember, there are no guarantees that you’ll find a place straight away but don’t give up hope!

If you’re looking to live in Amsterdam or other cities in the Randstad, you want to be extra patient in your search for a new home, and plan in a little extra wiggle-room in your budget.

This also goes for students. Even if you’ve received an unconditional offer from a university, if you don’t sort the accommodation straight away, you could quickly find yourself sleeping in a tent or having to defer your course for a year (true story — this actually happens). 🤯

4. The service industry may not be what you’re used to

The Dutch service industry is renowned for being less helpful and harder to navigate than in other countries. We’ve very rarely had someone be outright rude, but the Dutch aren’t exactly known for their customer service skills. 😒

You’re either waiting forever to talk to the manager, in a queue of 25 people on the phone, or waiting weeks for an email response. Not to mention the amount of aggravation a lot of people have when receiving things like letters and deliveries (if they ever get the physical post, that is).

Be prepared to have to test your patience and skin thickness head-on, because you’re going to need it.

So here are just a few pros and cons of moving to the Netherlands. No place is perfect, so find out for yourself what living here can do for you! Good luck with your move! 🧡

What does your pro and con list look like? Tell us in the comments!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in December 2018, and was fully updated in August 2022 for your reading pleasure.