Which is more popular in the Netherlands: iPhone or Android?

It’s probably once been the cause of a heated conversation among your friends. iPhones or Androids? The debate over which is the better phone remains unanswered, especially in the Netherlands.

iPhones and Androids remain the top two brands for mobile/smartphones in the country, but with wildly different features and specs, it can be impossible to make a decision when you’re looking to buy a new phone.

Thinking about what you want in a new phone is the first thing to think about when you’re researching. Image: Freepik

One study even showed that Dutchies use their smartphones more than laptops or tablets! So what’s the deal with these two top dogs?

What are the differences between iPhones and Androids in the Netherlands?

Well, one might say trying to compare iPhones and Androids is like comparing *cough cough* apples and oranges. But there are still some differences to keep in mind when it comes to these two top brands.

Money, money, money

First, there’s the million euro question — which phone is better in terms of overall costs and prices?

On the one hand, iPhones are known for being expensive, luxury smartphones (not favourable for stereotypical stingy Dutch people).

On the other hand, Android phones are usually more affordable but not as sleek and refined.

Say what you want about Dutchies, but they’re saving every last cent they find. Image: Depositphotos

iPhones are also notorious for being a little fragile and expensive to maintain. One serious fall is enough to shatter your screen (and heart), and independent phone repair shops in the Netherlands could charge you an arm and a leg to get it fixed.

Android brands tend to be a little sturdier in that sense, and because they’re usually cheaper to buy here, they’re also cheaper to repair.

And finally, when it comes to buying your phone subscription, you’ll find that in the Netherlands, most mobile phone plans with Apple are more expensive than plans with Samsung or Sony.

Keep on looking for that perfect phone plan, you’ll find it one day. Image: Unsplash

This is not always the case if you get a solid deal with one provider, but it’s likely to turn out that way.

Of course, these aren’t the only costs to keep in mind, but they’re the most obvious ones to consider when you need to buy a new phone.

Model after model

iPhones weren’t as popular in the Netherlands as they are now, but, in spite of the higher costs, they’ve picked up sales in the last few years.

According to a study by RTL Nieuws, about 36% of Dutch smartphone users own an iPhone. Claiming victory at the top of the market, 43% of smartphone users have some version of a Samsung device.

However, when it comes to longevity, iPhones are proving to be the victors. Interestingly, half of all iPhone users in the Netherlands still use a model that’s at least four years old.

Some phones just outlast other ones. Image: Depositphotos

It seems like plenty of Dutchies made a one-time investment in Apple and haven’t come back for more. 😅

Meanwhile, more than one-third of Samsung users have a phone from the Galaxy S set, the latest series in models! This may be partly because older Samsungs can’t run updates with newer Android software.

Do these differences matter when you live in the Netherlands?

In short, not really!

Firstly, app availability in the Netherlands doesn’t make a huge difference because you can access all the essential Dutch apps on both iPhone and Samsung models.

For example: Transportation apps like NS and government apps such as DigiD work like a charm either way, so there’s no need to worry about whether you can check train schedules or important documents. 😉

Accessibility to language isn’t a problem either. If you want to get used to Dutch, both phone brands support Dutch keyboards, you can set your phone to be in Dutch, and both Siri and Bixby (Android’s Siri equivalent) operate in Dutch. Handig!

You can access the DigiD app on all smartphone devices! No need to worry about clunky browsers. Image: DutchReview

However, if you want to enjoy the comfort of your native tongue, geen probleem, you can always adjust the phone to operate in your language.

Meanwhile, phone subscriptions will likely be different depending on the phone brand you want to get. However, it’s safe to say that generally, you can expect the newest phone models to be the most expensive, regardless of the brand.

Whew, sometimes that phone bill is just disappointing to look at. Image: Depositphotos

Choosing a phone in the Netherlands boils down to your preferences — how much you’re willing to pay for a phone, whether you care about aesthetics, and if you’re into always having the latest phone models.

Do your research!

The key to making the right choice for a new phone is researching your potential phone.

Designs, sizes, and cameras are constantly changing and with new iPhones, Samsungs, and Sonys every year, the sky’s the limit!

Take some time to look at Dutch mobile phone plans and providers, or check with your other subscription providers to see if you can get a deal.

Pssst! Sometimes your internet and TV provider can give you a deal for a mobile plan.

You might also get lucky and happen to find a really good discount deal or bonus with a provider that’s really looking forward to selling older phone models. Sometimes, it just takes a little extra digging to find what you like!

So, iPhone or Android, which is the winnaar in Nederland? The answer is simple: which one do you like best?

Do you have any tips for researching a new phone in the Netherlands? Tell us your experiences in the comments!