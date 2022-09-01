The Dutch government plans to tackle the high living costs, here’s how it will impact you

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
dutch-person-looking-at-cost-of-living-in-the-netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/239614796/stock-photo-cropped-shot-man-holding-glass.html

Living costs have been uncomfortably high so far this year, and there’s been little sign of improvement. That is, until now.

If you feel like your wallet has been unusually empty lately, you’re not alone. But hey, the Dutch government might have a plan to better the dire conditions! Armed with €16 billion euros to spend, they’re setting out to ease the financial tension for Dutch folks.

These happy predictions come from a government leak to RTL Nieuws and are yet to be confirmed.

Low-income boost

If you’ve been living (or more like, trying to survive) on a minimum wage lately, you can comfort yourself with a superb 10% pay increase from January 2023. Now that will certainly alleviate all your money issues, right? 🤔

READ MORE | The cost of living in the Netherlands in 2022

In addition, low-income folks will get more help with paying those energy bills, as the energy allowance of €1,300 this year will be extended to next year.

The rent allowance and healthcare allowance will also increase, the latter to about €412 a year. Yay! You might finally be able to afford more than the bare minimum health insurance!

Dutch students will also see a slight increase in their income, as €250 million will be directed towards the student financing section of the government’s budget.

READ MORE | Watch your wallets! Dutch university fees are about to rise in 2023

Next year might also be a beneficial time to have a child (you know, except for the global recession and the looming threat of climate change), as €750 million will be allocated to the child budget.

Oil & gas in better weather?

Next spring, you’ll pay less for both petrol (17 cents less per litre) and diesel (11 cents less) — which is happy news for the odd Dutchie that doesn’t bike to work. 😉

In more climate-friendly news, the tax on oil and gas extraction will be increased quite heavily. This is expected to generate €2 billion in 2023.

Taxes, taxes, taxes

If you’re filthy rich, you might not be too happy about this, but it’s worth mentioning. The corporate tax, capital tax, transfer tax on the sale of real estate, and the taxes paid by major stakeholders and directors will all be increased.

All in all, these tax increases will yield tons of money in the coming years, several billion euros in fact.

What are your thoughts on the potential for more cash in the government’s 2023 plan? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleWatch your wallets! Dutch university fees are about to rise in 2023
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Watch your wallets! Dutch university fees are about to rise in 2023

The Netherlands is well known for its affordable college tuition — with lower fees than most EU countries, it’s an...
Heather Slevin -

Latest posts

Watch your wallets! Dutch university fees are about to rise in 2023

Heather Slevin - 0
The Netherlands is well known for its affordable college tuition — with lower fees than most EU countries, it’s an attractive option for international...

19 damn freakin’ annoying things Dutch people do

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 12
We put our heads together and asked for your help to compile the ultimate list of the most vervelende (annoying) things Dutch people do. 

Ch-ch-changes! Dutch cabinet to increase minimum wage by 10% next year

Gaelle Salem - 0
The cabinet decided to cater to the wishes of the Dutch, and raise the minimum wage by 10% in 2023. 💸 With the Dutch inflation...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X