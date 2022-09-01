The Dutch government plans to tackle the high living costs, here’s how it will impact you

Living costs have been uncomfortably high so far this year, and there’s been little sign of improvement. That is, until now.

If you feel like your wallet has been unusually empty lately, you’re not alone. But hey, the Dutch government might have a plan to better the dire conditions! Armed with €16 billion euros to spend, they’re setting out to ease the financial tension for Dutch folks.

"Menstrual poverty. energy poverty. Transport poverty. Something different every day.

There is poverty in the Netherlands because the costs of daily living are too high for many people and the incomes too low. These are not standalone issues, but are a system issue." https://t.co/SZ9JtduCKv — RTwittNews ★ Агентство 🔻 / Z / ☭ (@aglb66) August 16, 2022

These happy predictions come from a government leak to RTL Nieuws and are yet to be confirmed.

Low-income boost

If you’ve been living (or more like, trying to survive) on a minimum wage lately, you can comfort yourself with a superb 10% pay increase from January 2023. Now that will certainly alleviate all your money issues, right? 🤔

In addition, low-income folks will get more help with paying those energy bills, as the energy allowance of €1,300 this year will be extended to next year.

The rent allowance and healthcare allowance will also increase, the latter to about €412 a year. Yay! You might finally be able to afford more than the bare minimum health insurance!

Dutch students will also see a slight increase in their income, as €250 million will be directed towards the student financing section of the government’s budget.

Next year might also be a beneficial time to have a child (you know, except for the global recession and the looming threat of climate change), as €750 million will be allocated to the child budget.

Oil & gas in better weather?

Next spring, you’ll pay less for both petrol (17 cents less per litre) and diesel (11 cents less) — which is happy news for the odd Dutchie that doesn’t bike to work. 😉

In more climate-friendly news, the tax on oil and gas extraction will be increased quite heavily. This is expected to generate €2 billion in 2023.

Taxes, taxes, taxes

If you’re filthy rich, you might not be too happy about this, but it’s worth mentioning. The corporate tax, capital tax, transfer tax on the sale of real estate, and the taxes paid by major stakeholders and directors will all be increased.

All in all, these tax increases will yield tons of money in the coming years, several billion euros in fact.

