5 reasons why ING should be your bank of choice in the Netherlands

As an international living in a foreign country, finding a bank you can trust and rely on is crucial for easily navigating everyday life.

Whether it’s buying your first piece of furniture from IKEA, applying for a mortgage to buy your Dutch dream home, or setting up a bank account for your children, ING can be there for you every step of the way.

Here’s why ING, the biggest bank in the Netherlands, is the best choice for internationals in the Netherlands.

1. ING has an excellent English app and customer service

Sure, you might pick up Dutch over time, but when it comes to something as critical as your finances, it’s essential to have peace of mind and fully understand what’s happening.

The ING banking app is your best friend. Image: Depositphotos

ING’s services are highly accessible to internationals, offering full support in English, both in the mobile app and in person. With dedicated expat desks and online resources specifically targeted at internationals, ING makes navigating your Dutch finances a breeze.

Got a question? Geen probleem, ING’s efficient customer service is always ready to help.

2. ING offers countless ways to save money

Let’s not sugarcoat it: life in the Netherlands isn’t cheap. That’s why building up a solid savings fund is a must.

Saving for your dream vacation? Let ING help you out. Image: Freepik

With ING, you have many options for taking control of your finances:

Savings goals allow you to manage your money more effectively by letting you set up to 10 individual “piggy banks,” each dedicated to a specific goal.

allow you to manage your money more effectively by letting you set up to 10 individual “piggy banks,” each dedicated to a specific goal. Automatic savings lets you effortlessly save a fixed amount each month without having to think about it.

lets you effortlessly save a fixed amount each month without having to think about it. Round up and Save lets you round up each purchase to the nearest Euro (or two, five, or ten!), to grow your savings with each transaction.

lets you round up each purchase to the nearest Euro (or two, five, or ten!), to grow your savings with each transaction. Look ahead helps you be prepared by analysing your past transactions and using them to forecast your future expenses.

READ MORE | 7 cool features I use everyday banking with ING in the Netherlands

3. ING is a one-stop-shop for all things finance

Savings? With ING. Loans? ING. Investments? ING. Insurance? You guessed it: ING. 🦁

With ING, you can handle all your financial needs under one roof. Whether you’re growing your money with smart investments, securing a mortgage for your Dutch dream home, or protecting it with reliable insurance, ING has got you covered.

Mortgage? ING. Image: Freepik

Having all your finances in one place makes managing your money as easy as appeltaart, letting you track everything from a single platform, and reducing the hassle of dealing with multiple providers.

4. ING’s bank accounts grow with you (and your family)

At ING, your account evolves as your life changes. Starting with free student accounts, ING helps young adults get a head start on managing their finances.

Once you’ve graduated, you can move on to a classic current account for affordable day-to-day banking. Thinking of starting your own business? ING has you covered with its dedicated business accounts for ZZP’ers (freelancers).

No matter where life takes you, ING will be there. Image: Freepik

For families (or couples planning to become one), there are joint accounts that make managing shared finances easy and children’s accounts to help your little ones learn about saving and spending.

READ MORE | 5 ways ING makes banking easy for parents, kids and teens

No matter what stage of life you’re in, ING has solutions designed to fit your needs and grow with you along the way.

5. ING is one of the most reliable banks out there

When it comes to your hard-earned money, reliability and security are non-negotiable. Naturally, you want to make sure your money is in the hands of a bank you can trust — and ING is just that.

With a solid reputation built on years of stability, ING is one of the largest banks in the Netherlands (in fact, in the world!) and has countless customers who trust it with their finances.

Image: ING https://brand.ing.com/media/?mediaId=C0DAB260-C6DA-421F-80B4F1907C415B8F

It’s also good to know that, as a Dutch bank, ING holds a Dutch banking licence, and its activity is overseen by the Dutch Authority of Financial Markets (AFM) and De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB).

On top of this, it is covered by the European Union’s deposit guarantee scheme, which guarantees your savings up to €100,000. ⚡️

From all-around finance services to nifty features that make life easier, there are plenty of reasons why ING is one of the most popular banks in the Netherlands. Will you embark on your banking journey with them?

What do you value in a bank as an international living in the Netherlands? Share your thoughts in the comments.