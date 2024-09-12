7 cool features I use everyday banking with ING in the Netherlands

Dutch food? Meh. The housing market? A disaster. But Dutch banks? They know what they’re doing — especially ING!

When it comes to banking in the Netherlands, ING stands out as the ideal partner for expats.

But ING is not just a reliable bank for your general financial needs, they also offer a bunch of features that make daily banking more efficient and saving money a breeze.

Whether you’re grabbing a coffee, saving money for a trip, or just keeping tabs on your spending, opening an ING account will have you covered with tools designed to make your life easier.

Here are seven of my favourite features that I use every day.

1. Round up and save 💰

Do I like to spend money on the occasional overpriced iced coffee and sweet treat? Heck yeah. Do I feel bad about it? Not anymore. 😏

Since I started using ING’s “Round Up and Save” feature, I feel less guilty spending money because I know each euro that goes out also means I’m putting money aside for my savings. Confused by that girl math? Let me explain.

ING’s “Round Up and Save” tool rounds up every purchase you make to the nearest euro and transfers the difference into your savings account. So, if I’m buying that iced latte for €5.70, ING will round it up to €6 and put that extra €0.30 straight into my savings.

Even better, I can accelerate my savings by rounding up to the nearest €2, €5, or even €10, making it a perfect way to build up savings without even thinking about it.

2. ING Loyalty Shop 🛍️

Love shopping? ING’s got something for you: its Loyalty Shop!

This shop is filled with deals and discounts, which you can access in exchange for points. How do you get the points, you ask? By just going about your day-to-day life!

We won’t say no to €150 off a Dyson appliance! Image: DutchReview

With normal banking activities like using your ING credit card, sending a payment request or opening a savings account, you accumulate points that can be redeemed for discounts on everyday expenses like dining out, shopping, and cinema visits.

Saving up points takes no effort, and using them is a fantastic way to save money on the things you love doing. It’s a win-win!

3. Savings goals ⭐️

Saving for a car? Putting money aside for a vacation? Or just building that rainy-day fund? Put your money in separate piggy banks! 🐷

Just as you would’ve done with your money as a child, ING’s “Savings Goal” feature lets you create individual savings accounts — “piggy banks” — for each of your financial targets.

You can have up to ten goals per savings account, each with its own name and icon in the ING app. When you start your savings goal, the app will ask you how much you want to save and by when.

The tool keeps you on track by clearly showing your progress and how close you are to reaching your target. If your priorities change, you can withdraw the money at any time.

Oh, and do you just want to save for the fun of it? The goal and timeline are optional, so you can use it as a stock-standard savings account too!

4. Financial insights 📈

In today’s economy, keeping track of your spending is crucial. That’s why ING has a Financial Insights feature that makes this simple.

This tool analyses your transactions and gives you a detailed breakdown of where your money is going each month. You’ll get a clear picture of your spending habits, from groceries to entertainment and healthcare.

With ING, you’ll always have your finances right in your pocket. Image: ING

It’s like having a personal accountant who doesn’t miss a single transaction. Can it be scary to find out how much you spend on Uber Eats? Sometimes. But you know what they say: The first step toward change is awareness. 💪

5. ING iOS widgets 📲

Speaking of having a clear overview of your finances, did you know you can put an ING widget on your iPhone’s home screen to check your balance quickly whenever you feel like it?

The ING widget is a game-changer if you’re anxious like me and always want instant access to your current balance without even opening the app.

I know what you’re thinking: won’t everyone be able to see how much (or little) money I have? But the answer is no! Your balance is hidden until FaceID verifies your identity.

6. Look ahead 👀

As the name suggests, ING’s Look Ahead feature is a super smart tool for planning ahead in your financial life. No psychic abilities or crystal balls needed, just your ING app. 🔮

Staying on top of your finances has never been so effortless. Image: Depositphotos

How does it work? Look Ahead analyses your past transactions and uses the information to forecast your future expenses. It takes into account your regular bills, upcoming events, and even your spending patterns to help you avoid any nasty surprises.

This proactive approach to managing your finances lets you be prepared for the month ahead and avoid unexpected expenses.

7. Budgeting 🪙

Last but not least, the ING app’s budget feature is perfect for controlling your spending. You can set budgets for different categories, such as groceries, dining out, and entertainment.

You can indicate how much you want to spend per month on each category, and ING will track your spending. Once you’re nearing your limit, the app will let you know — and you can adjust your behaviour accordingly (because, let’s be real, you don’t need any more trinkets from HEMA).

The budgeting tool is an excellent way to hold yourself accountable and stick to your financial goals and plans. You got this!

ING offers a range of features that make everyday banking not only easier but also more enjoyable. Whether you’re an expat or a local, these tools are guaranteed to help you manage your money better and achieve your financial goals.

So, while the housing market might be a headache and Dutch food an acquired taste, at least your banking is in good hands! 🙌

Which of these seven features do you like the most? Share your thoughts in the comments!