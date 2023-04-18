ZZP? The ultimate guide to being a freelancer in the Netherlands in 2023

More and more people are choosing to become a freelancer in the Netherlands. ZZP’ers, as they’re called in Dutch, are self-employed entrepreneurs who don’t have any long-term commitments with one single client and/or employer.

Thanks to its perks, becoming a freelancer in the Netherlands can be an enticing option — and more and more expats decide that the ZZP-life is the one for them.

But of course, before diving head first into the process of becoming a freelancer in the Netherlands, all expats must go through several steps. Let’s take a look at what exactly entails being a ZZP’er, and how to become one.

What’s a ZZP’er?

The Dutch acronym ZZP stands for zelfstandige zonder personneel, and translates to “independent with no staff.”

It perfectly summarises what it means to be a freelancer: rather than being committed to a single long-term employer, you work for yourself and by yourself.

With freelancing come a lot of perks that you can’t always have as a set-pay employee, such as choosing your own clients, and having a flexible schedule.

However, there are also many things to consider, including your personal finances.

Being a freelancer in the Netherlands comes with both perks and disadvantages. Image: Freepik

A one-person-business

Of course, becoming a freelancer in the Netherlands may not be the right thing for everyone.

ZZP’ers are considered entrepreneurs, who use their own resources, ideas and motivation to create their own business — one-person-business, so to say.

Being in charge of running a business, without the safety net of a contract, requires a specific aptitude for certain things:

The ability to find (and maintain) your own clients.

The ease of organising and acquiring resources without depending 100% on a company.

Working alone most of the time.

The ability to withstand possible periods of lack of ‘jobs’.

If this sort of scenario is not for you, then maybe becoming a freelancer in the Netherlands is not the right track… But hey, if you’re all for it — leuk!

There are a few things you need to do first.

How do I become a freelancer in the Netherlands?

Before you can start working as a freelancer in the Netherlands, you will have to register your business with the KvK (Dutch Chamber of Commerce).

Before you can do this, it is important to make sure that you have a valid residence permit.

Residence permit

Although it may be obvious to point out, you need a residence permit to start with.

Unless you’re already an EU citizen, you will need a residence permit that allows you to work an indefinite amount of hours and grants you a BSN number.

Registering with the KvK (Dutch Chamber of Commerce)

After you’ve got your residence permit arranged, it’s time to register with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce!

The KvK will happily help you with all the initial administration to get your freelance business started. Image: Freepik

Since a freelancer in the Netherlands is considered a ‘one-man business,’ you’ll have to register your business at the KvK — like any business.

There is no specific legal form for freelancers, so you need to choose your own, depending on your financial or legal preferences.

Paying taxes as a freelancer in the Netherlands

Like any other business, freelancers in the Netherlands cannot escape paying taxes (unfortunately 😉).

When you go to the KvK you should ask for a BTW nummer (aka a VAT number). This will be issued by the Belastingdienst (Dutch tax office).

The Dutch tax office collects a 21% BTW tax from freelancers in the Netherlands four times per year. So, besides what you charge to clients, you need to add this extra tax amount.

Needless to say that doing your yearly taxes is slightly more complicated as a freelancer. Specifically, because you calculate your tax independently. I got myself a good accountant friend, and that solved my issue. So, keep your friends close, but your accounting friends closer.

Freelancing administration

An entire book can be written on how to better administrate your life as a freelancer. From counting your hours to see if you’re available for tax breaks, to managing your clients… Administrating your own ‘freelancer business’ takes into account a lot that most don’t see.

Client-freelance relationship is an element to be heavily considered for example. If a freelancer is way too dependent on a client, the Dutch tax office could rule that he/she should be an employee of said client.

Business planning, getting insurance and learning Dutch

If you are dead-set on becoming a freelancer in The Netherlands, it’s important to understand that you are responsible for things to go great for your business. This means in the short and long-term.

Finding your own clients and advertising your services is crucial for any ZZP’er. I know freelancers that invested in a good website and digital ads for their businesses.

An insurance and pension plan are also crucial elements for any ZZP’er to have. These need to be provided by yourself and arranged by you. Although most times expensive, cheaper options have been popping out here and there as freelancers begin to organize themselves in support groups.

Finally, learning Dutch can really make life easier for a freelancer. Just think of paying your taxes, now imagine doing it in Dutch. Yeah, that’s right. Although learning Dutch is not completely necessary to become a freelancer and/or acquire clients, learning this language makes being a freelancer in The Netherlands easier in many levels. Check out one of our many Dutch learning articles to get you started!

What do you think of ZZP'ers and becoming a freelancer in The Netherlands? Do you have any experience being one?