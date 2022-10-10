13 companies in the Netherlands that hire internationals

The hunt for a great, English-speaking job in the Netherlands isn’t always easy — but it’s a lot quicker if you know the right places to look.

So where should you be looking? At companies that hire expats, of course! Here are 11 of the biggest Dutch employers of internationals in the Netherlands so you can find the perfect job for you. 🏆

Who knows the most about finding a job for expats in the Netherlands? Undutchables, of course! We teamed up with the top international talent recruitment agency to bring you the hottest tips.

1. Booking.com

Love to travel? Well, you’ll probably have a desk job, but it might as well be at one of the world’s leading travel marketplaces, Booking.com. If you haven’t used the website, it connects travellers with accommodation providers, flights, car rental companies. The company must be doing pretty well because it’s grown from a one-man startup to a global website available in 43 languages.

With that impressive resume, it makes sense that the company has a huge range of positions available, many at their headquarters in Amsterdam, and many available in English — or other languages!

Best career paths: Software development, data science, HR, business development, accounting, law, copywriting, design

Employee benefits: Discounts on Booking.com accommodations, social activities

Glassdoor rating: 3.6/5

2. ASML

Ever heard of ASML? Us neither! ASML designs and manufactures lithography machines that help make computer chips — so you could be using the product of an ASML machine to read this article! And they’re kind of a big deal, employing over 14,000 people at their headquarters near Eindhoven, and 28,000 worldwide.

Computer chips are a pretty lucrative business, so ASML is almost always hiring — and with offices in 16 countries, they love internationals. In fact, at the time of writing there were over 400 open positions at their Dutch office!

Best career paths: Engineering, software development, logistics, business management, HR, data science, product management

Employee benefits: 13th month, holiday allowance, 40 days paid leave, commuting allowance

Glassdoor rating: 4.4/5

3. bunq

Is working in a fresh, fun company with a start-up culture important for you? Then bunq (yes, with a lowercase ‘b,’ nail that on your cover letter 😉) could have the job for you! This neo-bank recently acquired ‘unicorn’ status, joining companies like SpaceX, Reddit, Airbnb, and Buzzfeed.

The sweet thing about working for a start-up is that it’s often full of perks. Employees at bunq Netherlands get to enjoy a €2,500 study budget every year, three days of study leave, 32 days off, discounts on gym memberships, free lunch, and more! It’s also perfect for internationals because if you have a visa requirement they’re happy to help out — rare!

Best career paths: Software development, customer service, marketing, compliance, HR, product management, accounting, design, sales

Employee benefits: Annual study budget, 32 paid holidays, travel reimbursement, computer, health discounts, free lunch

Glassdoor rating: 4.2/5

4. Guerilla Games

If you’re the kind of person who says “game on” to new challenges, working at Guerilla Games could be right for you. Gamers might recognise titles like the ‘Killzone’ or ‘Horizon’ series. If they don’t ring a bell, no sweat! You can still get a job at Guerilla Games even if you don’t have gaming industry experience. There are roles in animation, production, operations, art, and more!

Particularly awesome is that they’re committed to internationals, offering relocation allowances, free accommodation for the first two months, assistance applying for work permits and the 30% ruling, and even Dutch lessons — leuk! 🎉

Best career paths: Game design, programming, digital art, production, writing

Employee benefits: Relocation assistance, commuting allowance, on-site cafeteria, discounts, in-house massages

Glassdoor rating: 4.0/5

5. Mollie

Mollie is one of the Netherlands’ largest payment service providers. We can hear you asking: what the hell does that mean? Yeah, we had to Google it too, but turns out it’s what you use every time you buy something online to make your payment. In fact, Mollie manages payments for over 110,000 companies across Europe!

Mollie is yet another FinTech ‘unicorn’ company after raising a huge amount of funding — and they’re pouring it into hiring in a big way. There are stacks of roles available so you’re bound to find one that works for you! (Mollie also calls itself ‘the most attractive company to work for in Amsterdam’ — but we’ll let you be the judge of that. 😉

Best career paths: Software engineering, customer service, compliance, law, data science, marketing, finance, commerce, product management, copywriting, HR

Employee benefits: Tech provided, flexible hours, free lunch, sport events, your birthday off, five baby days per year

Glassdoor rating: 4.5/5

6. Philips

Lightbulb moment — why not work at Philips? 💡 You may know this electronics company as a multinational conglomerate, but it was originally founded in the Dutch city of Eindhoven in 1891! Today, it employs more than 11,000 people across the country, and being a multinational they’re very happy to hire internationals. 🎉

The company boasts the largest research and development site in the world in Eindhoven, headquarters in Amsterdam, and extra locations throughout the Netherlands. Whether R&D, marketing and e-commerce, software development, or service is your game, Philips could be your next Dutch workplace!

Best career paths: R&D, marketing and e-commerce, software development, logistics, customer service, finance, sales, HR

Employee benefits: Health benefits, flexible work, well-being activities, learning and development

Glassdoor rating: 4.2/5

7. ING

If a traditional bank is more your style, perhaps you should consider a career with ING. As one of the big four banks in the Netherlands, over 39% of Dutchies carry the signature bright orange card in their wallets.

The nice thing about working for a big bank is there is no shortage of roles — and many of them are open to expats in the Netherlands. If you have kids you’ll also love that ING was ranked as the fourth most family-friendly employer in the Netherlands — nice!

Best career paths: IT, Risk management, financial services, compliance, legal, HR

Employee benefits: Progressive childcare policies, “diversity days”, lease bikes, 13th month, holiday pay, flexible working hours, discounts on insurance and gyms

Glassdoor rating: 4.0/5

8. Unilever

Ever bought a pint of Ben & Jerry’s, Dove moisturiser, Vaseline, a Magnum ice cream, or a nice, cold Lipton’s ice tea? Then you’re already a customer of Unilever — so why not work with them too? This multinational is technically headquartered in London, but up until 2020 was also considered Dutch — thanks, Brexit!

Regardless, there are still 2,500 employees who call the Netherlands their home, and you could be one of them. There are various locations all over the Netherlands, and a lot of global functional roles are run out of the country. Plus, there’s a hair salon at the Rotterdam office where they test products — but you can also pop in for a quick haircut too! 💁‍♀️

Best career paths: Supply chain management, marketing, customer development, HR, finance, tax, procurement

Employee benefits: Training and development, flexi-time, option to swap national holidays for personal cultural holidays, six weeks paid paternity leave (Dutch minimum is one week), included lunch

Glassdoor rating: 4.2/5

9. Heineken

We’re pretty sure Heineken needs no introduction and that you’ve probably cracked open a cold one every now and then — but instead of spending your money on Heineken, you could be paid by the beer giant instead! (We’re pretty certain real euros too, not just beers). If you’re not a beer fan, no worries — Heineken owns more than 300 brands worldwide.

It’s still a Dutch company, so you may have to hunt a little to find an English job — but we promise they do exist! And if you haven’t graduated yet, no problem: there are heaps of internships available that might just lead to a position later.

Best career paths: Commerce, finance, HR, procurement, logistics

Employee benefits: 26 vacation days, sports opportunities, training and development, rostered days off

Glassdoor rating: 4.1/5

10. FrieslandCampina

You may not have heard of FrieslandCampina, but you’ve probably consumed one of their products because they’re sold in more than 100 countries. It’s a Dutch multinational based in Amersfoort, but with officers in different parts of the Netherlands.

A large portion of their jobs are in Dutch, but with a little hunting, you can also find some English-speaking roles too!

Best career paths: Business development, logistics, operations, project management

Employee benefits: Flexible work, travel allowance, holiday pay, pension scheme

Glassdoor rating: 3.9/5

11. ABN AMRO

What’s one more bank on the list? ABN AMRO is another of the Dutch big four banks, and also has a pretty big English division. Here, you can find roles in a whole range of departments: as a risk analyst, in compliance, or in IT.

Two things stood out to us about working at ABN AMRO: a personal development budget of €1,000 every single year (maybe you can use it on a Dutch course?) and an extra 11% of your salary that can be spent on additional fringe benefits. Sweet!

Best career paths: Risk analysis, cyber intelligence, compliance, IT

Employee benefits: Flexible hours, public transportation pass, 36-hour workweek, fringe benefit budget, personal development budget, pension

Glassdoor rating: 3.9/5

12. TikTok

Already spend your day scrolling through TikTok? Here’s your chance to work for the social media company instead! TikTok’s Amsterdam office is often on the lookout for a variety of roles speaking all sorts of languages: English, French, German, and more.

The head office is run out of Amsterdam with employees reporting a great team atmosphere and a lot of care and attention is paid to employees — nice!

Best career paths: Content moderation, IT

Employee benefits: Unknown — TikTok is tight-lipped!

Glassdoor rating: 3.7

13. NIKE

Now here’s a job where you can wear sneakers to work: colossal sports brand NIKE’s European headquarters are just 20 minutes from Amsterdam!

Not only that, but their office is hella cool, boasting a cafeteria and food trucks, running track, sports courts, football field, employee shop, fitness centre, physiotherapists, nutritionists, and kids summer camp on site! It’s also crammed full of internationals through transfers or local hires.

Best career paths: Management, Engineering, Marketing, Operations, IT,

Employee benefits: Flexible leave, bike plan, summer working hours, support to study, and heaps more

Glassdoor rating: 4.2

Other places to find work as an international

Is your dream job not on the list? Finding work in the Netherlands can be a challenge, but it’s not impossible. It’s also worth checking out other industries that employ many internationals: for example, universities, hotels, or international schools.

Our top pick for the best place to look for work as an international is with the experts — Undutchables! They’re the premier recruitment agency that specialises in finding internationals in the Netherlands work. Go ahead and check out their current vacancies or set up a job alert!

Got any other tips for companies that hire internationals in the Netherlands? Drop them in the comments below!