What are the best coffeeshops in Amsterdam? Whether you’re into your Indicas or Sativas, bricks of hash, coffee shops around Amsterdam also offer weaker strains like Jamaica or Thai or you’re looking for some Northern Lights – where better to start your journey than with our guide to the best coffee shops in Amsterdam?

So where should you smoke weed in Amsterdam?

Okay, guys let’s get Amsterdamned, no need to play into stereotypes about tourists, keep it neat lads.

Remember to smoke responsibly, no need to put yourself up against the Seth Rogen’s, the Snoop Dogg’s, Willie Nelson’s or Wiz Khalifa’s of the world. You don’t just walk into one of these and say in plain English “gimme a pack of weed reds”. The challenge? Finding the 12 best coffee shops in Amsterdam. The cremè de la cremè of cannabis, the gauntlet of ganja, throw some tunes on, roll a fat spliff and enjoy.

In Amsterdam, White Widow is probably the first strain you’ll see on a coffee shop menu (it’s good but it’s basic). It’s kind of over-produced, making the effects less consistent. Some stores might have the word ‘bio’ in front of the strain and it’s not actually a marketing gimmick. It shows that they’ve really put effort into how that strain was cultivated and it will show.

Amsterdam is a densely populated city with an electric sort of hum that you get leaving the local coffee shop. As the rest of the world seems to spiral into a crazier dystopia every waking day Amsterdam remains a place that’s got vibes for days, it’s easy enough to unwind before smoking anything. Having said that, what’s our first destination?