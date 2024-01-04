Smoking weed in Amsterdam: ultimate guide [Updated 2024]

If you’re heading to the Netherlands, chances are you want to smoke weed in Amsterdam — right?

Of course, before you light up your green and enjoy all those good vibes, it’s important that you know smoking weed in Amsterdam might not be quite what you expect.

For example, did you know that weed in Amsterdam isn’t technically legal — despite what you may have heard?

Yep. So listen up, weed-desiring folks: here’s everything you need to know when it comes to getting high in Amsterdam!

👮‍♀️ The law on smoking weed in Amsterdam and the Netherlands

Let’s start with the basics. For one, cannabis is not actually legal in the Netherlands.

Surprised? I was too! In most of the Netherlands, weed is only decriminalised, not legal.

There are only two cities in the whole country, Tilburg and Breda, where weed is legal as part of an ongoing regulation experiment.

This means that consuming weed in Amsterdam and the rest of the country is only tolerated — unlike other countries like Canada, Mexico, and Uruguay, where it is legal.

Essentially, you’re able to walk into a coffeeshop, purchase less than five grams of weed, and smoke it. All is good as long as you’re not being a pain in the butt.

In conclusion, that means weed is neither legal nor illegal in the Netherlands: it’s a smokey grey area.

🙋‍♂️ But how do Amsterdam coffeeshop owners get their stock? Great question! This is where it gets fun. Stocking a coffeeshop is technically illegal because it requires a person to transport more than the allowed five grams of weed at once, and leads to people growing more than the allowed maximum of five plants. As a result, each day, many coffeeshop owners swap tens of thousands of Euros in cash for a few kilos of cannabis. A coffeeshop is only allowed 500 grams on-site at any time, leading to multiple deliveries during daily business.

So can you legally smoke weed in Amsterdam?

Technically? No. In practice? Yes, you can smoke weed in Amsterdam in public or in private.

However, make sure you’re abiding by the rules, namely:

You’re over 18,

You don’t have more than five grams of weed in your possession,

You’re not causing a public disturbance, and

You’re smoking in an area of Amsterdam where it is not banned.

See this sign? That means you’re in a part of Amsterdam where smoking weed is not allowed. Image: DutchReview

Where in Amsterdam am I allowed to smoke weed?

In February 2023, the municipality of Amsterdam announced a partial smoking ban in the city, the so-called blowverbod. They did this as part of an attempt to scare off rowdy tourists who would cause trouble after consuming drugs and alcohol.

The weed ban counts only for some of the most central areas of Amsterdam, namely: de Wallen (the Red Light District), the Dam, the Damrak, and the Nieuwmarkt. 🚭

Blazing it up in one of these areas could land you a juicy €100 fine. Ouch! That being said, according to various Dutch sources, the Dutch police often let you get away with a warning at first.

👉 How to order weed at an Amsterdam coffeeshop

Ordering weed at an Amsterdam coffeeshop is just as easy as ordering a coffee at Starbucks: once you know how to do it, it’s simple!

1. Walk inside and look at the menu

Most coffeeshops have a menu near the register with the types of weed available and the prices. You can either take a look at this and make a decision for yourself or ask the person at the register for a recommendation.

You’ll need to decide:

what variety and strain of weed you would like, and

how you would like to consume it

The main categories of weed are pure weed (just the leaves), weed mixed with tobacco (the most common option in the Netherlands), and hashish (a more concentrated form of weed, typically with higher amounts of THC).

You will also be asked to decide between Indica weed (for a more relaxing body high) or Sativa weed (for an uplifting head high).

Which one will you go for? Image: DutchReview

Finally, you’ll be asked to choose your delivery method. Would you prefer to:

roll your own joints by buying loose buds?

buy a pre-rolled joint?

eat it via an edible?

If it’s your first time smoking weed in Amsterdam, my advice is to go for a pre-roll of pure Sativa or Indica.

If you’re entirely new to smoking and feel a bit nervous, an edible might be for you. Be aware that edibles should be consumed in small quantities (share a muffin with a couple of friends) because their effects take a while to activate and sneak up on you.

2. Order at the counter with your ID ready

You can place your order (almost always in English!) at the counter. Ask them for what you decided, or ask for a recommendation. E.g. you could ask for:

“A pre-rolled joint that will make me relaxed.”

“An edible for a first-timer.”

“One gram of bud that I can use in a bong at a party.”

You may be asked for your ID before you’re allowed to purchase anything. You need to be at least 18 years old to buy and smoke weed in the Netherlands, so make sure you have an identification card or your passport at easy access.

The budtender will weigh your choice of weed on scales if you took a loose option, or hand you your pre-rolled joints or edibles.

3. Request anything else you need and pay

Do you need a lighter? Rolling papers? A grinder? (If you’re rolling your own joint). These items are almost always available at the counter or in a nearby vending machine.

If your coffeeshop only has rather pricey grinders (e.g. the metal ones), you can head over to a nearby kiosk or tourist shop for a cheaper option. I managed to snag a plastic one for just €5 there!

Some coffeeshops have complimentary rolling papers and filters available at the counter when you’re buying weed, so take advantage of this where possible.

Finally, you need to cough up your cash. The attendant will tell you your total and you can make the payment.

⚠️ Warning! Some coffeeshops in Amsterdam only accept cash and others only accept card payments. It’s best to have both on hand before you make your order. Be careful, because some bank cards don’t work in the Netherlands.

4. Choose where you will smoke and light up!

Many coffeeshops in Amsterdam have an indoor area. If you’ve bought weed from the coffeeshop you can head through and smoke inside or on their terrace.

Many coffeeshops nowadays have drinks or even some light bar snacks available. There may also be a TV or music going so you can fully chill out.

If you’d prefer not to get high with other people around you, you’re just as welcome to pocket your weed and head to a private location: a private household, a park, whatever your choice.

However, make sure you’re allowed to smoke wherever you end up; many hotels and Airbnbs won’t allow it, and there are some places in Amsterdam where it is forbidden.

💸 How much does weed in Amsterdam cost?

The cost of weed in Amsterdam is dependent on a number of things, including:

strain and variety

strength

location of the coffeeshop

As a general guide, you can expect to pay:

Item Cost One gram of weed Between €7 and €20 A pre-rolled joint Between €5 and €12 (or even as little as three joints for €10) An edible brownie, cookie, or similar Between €5 and €15

👍 Some of the best coffeeshop options in Amsterdam

So instead of recommending coffeeshops based on weed quality, we’ll give you some suggestions based on the atmosphere, which ultimately plays an important role in the experience.

There are some major tourist hotspots that tourists flock to, but if you want the best coffeeshop experience, I’ve had good luck with Boerenjongens. Their workers have stacks of knowledge about types of weed and are happy to offer suggestions, and the coffeeshops interior is pure class.

If you’re all about that authentic feel, head to the old-world charm of Tweede Kamer. The coffeeshop is a slice of Dutch history after being opened in 1985, and the range of strains is top-notch.

7 best coffeeshops to visit to smoke weed in Amsterdam

Coffeeshop The best parts Location Website Boerejongens Great vibe, high-quality staff, four locations, best spacecakes 🗺 🔗 CoffeeshopAmsterdam Near Central Station, clean, friendly, premium choices, best brownies in town 🗺 🔗 Tweede Kamer City centre, awesome vibes friendly staff, super cosy 🗺 🔗 Grey Area A favourite for Americans (and celebrities!) 🗺 🔗 The Spirit Amusement park theme, chilled vibes 🗺 🔗 Easy Times Modern, but with a laidback atmosphere. A home away from home 🗺 🔗 Coffeeshop DNA Highly related, great to grab and go, knowledgeable staff 🗺 🔗

Honourable mention: The Bulldog because it is a true institution — so you should go there at least once even though it is kind of a tourist trap in Amsterdam.

🧳 YSK: Smoking weed in Amsterdam is mainly a tourist activity Walk into any coffeeshop in Amsterdam — no, not a café where you get good coffee and cold drinks, a coffeeshop where you get weed and bad coffee — and you will instantly notice something: the people behind the counter are all Dutch, and most customers are foreigners. This is because, despite what you may have heard about the Netherlands being a weed paradise, the Dutch don’t actually smoke that much weed. In fact, less than 25% of Dutchies admit that they’ve tried a cannabis product in their lifetime.

⚠️ Knowing your limits when smoking weed in Amsterdam

This is the part where we warn you that you should be careful when consuming marijuana, especially if you’re doing it for the first time.

Smoking weed allows you to control how high you get by smoking just a little or a lot. Hopefully, you’re getting high with a friend, in which case you two can share a one-gram pre-roll to start with.

We don’t want to sound like your Mum, but make sure to:

💧 Stay hydrated,

🚲 Be careful with bikes when roaming the city, and

❌ Never buy weed from any place that isn’t a coffeeshop.

If it’s your first time smoking weed in Amsterdam, it’s also a good idea to take a close friend with you. Image: Depositphotos

If you don’t know how your body (or mind) will react to marijuana, take it slow and stay in a safe place with friends until the high has worn off. Smoking weed in Amsterdam is very safe — but smoke responsibly, kids. 😉 Because…

🙈 The Netherlands doesn’t have a regulating body for marijuana

If you come from the US or Canada and live in a state/province that has legalised marijuana for recreational use, you may be accustomed to buying weed that has a lot of information about what it is, where it was grown, how potent it is, and how much THC it contains.

This is not the case with weed in Amsterdam.

That means that if you’re a newbie, going to a disreputable coffeeshop may mean you could be getting random weed.

If you’re a connoisseur and can really tell the difference between Indica, Sativa, AK-47, and Alice In Wonderland, good for you! You should call out the coffeeshop when they try to sell you something you didn’t ask for.

🍄 Other trippy experiences in Amsterdam

If you’re looking for something a bit more trippy or want to make Van Gogh’s starry night come to life, then perhaps consider trying truffles.

In Amsterdam, truffles are sold in smart shops and are actually legal — so if you’ve ever wanted to give them a go, this could be your sign.

Alternatively, perhaps you want to spend your whole holiday getting to know the epic club scene in the Netherlands?

If you’re interested in harder drugs, then make sure you read up on ecstasy use in the Netherlands. The pills have a higher concentration here than in other countries, so be wary.

There is much more to smoking weed in Amsterdam than just hopping into the nearest coffeeshop near your hotel and asking for a joint.

It’s important to know what you’re getting, understand your own limits, and be in a safe environment when you are trying something for the first time. But — it is a stack of fun and a quintessential aspect of visiting Amsterdam and the Netherlands.

What tips do you have when it comes to smoking weed in Amsterdam?