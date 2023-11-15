Internationals, how do you like working in the Netherlands? It’s time to share your voice!

Are you an international working in the Netherlands? Do you love the afternoon borrels but hate that your colleagues mostly speak Nederlands? Oh, and how do you feel about the Dutch lack of hierarchy?

We’re sure you’ve got some opinions about it all! So, why not share them for a good cause?

By partaking in the #ShareMyVoice survey, you can share your thoughts on working in the Netherlands and address everything you have to say — from your biggest concerns to your highest praises.

The very best part? Your participation will actually make a difference and help improve the lives of the thousands of internationals working in the Netherlands (like you and me!).

And pssst… you might even win a cheeky prize. 🤫

Share your voice!

Now, you may be wondering: “What exactly is this whole ‘Share My Voice’ thing about?” We’re glad you asked.

Share My Voice is a research initiative by the Kenniscentrum Arbeidsmigranten (Knowledge Centre for Migrant Workers), which conducts research surveys among international workers in the Netherlands.

Their goal? To make the lives of internationals easier!

It’s time to speak up. 🗣️ Image: Freepik

This time, they’re interested in learning more about internationals’ experiences with employment and working conditions in the Netherlands.

And that’s where you come in — because what better way to find out where the clog pinches than by asking the ones wearing it? ⚡️

Why should you care?

Easy: As an international working in the Netherlands, the results of the Share My Voice research campaign directly impact the quality of your day-to-day life.

There are hundreds of thousands of internationals working in the Netherlands, and they (we!) bring great value to the Dutch economy and the country as a whole.

That’s why Het Kenniscentrum Arbeidsmihranten makes it their mission to keep us happy. 😌

Over 2.5 million Dutch residents are internationals! Image: Freepik

If happiness is not enough for you, maybe some material incentive will get you. Yup, each respondent has a chance to win one of five €100 Amazon vouchers, or one of 20 vouchers worth €25. 💸

I’m in! How can I participate?

Fantastisch! Contributing to the research campaign is easy as pie. All you have to do is take the survey and share your opinions on employment and working conditions in the Netherlands.

The whole thing takes around 10 to 15 minutes, and will go over five major employment-related categories:

Training and career opportunities

Job security and wages

Health and safety

Communication and participation

Working hours

Between meetings? Perfect time to take the survey! Image: Freepik

You can expect questions like “How satisfied are you with your current wage or salary?” and “How satisfied are you with the working hours at your place of work?”.

Do you have something to say about these topics? Great, because this is your chance to do so — judgement-free! The next survey runs until December 18, giving you just over a month to share your voice.



Don’t have time right now? Bookmark the page for later! 🔖

Who’s asking?

This survey is one in a larger series by Het Kenniscentrum Arbeidsmigranten. As an independent foundation, these lovely people are dedicated to finding out more about expats who work in the Netherlands.

Previous surveys have looked into housing, integration, training, and more. With the information gathered, Het Kenniscentrum Arbeidsmigranten wants to find out more about those who have moved to the Netherlands for work — and how they can best be assisted.

Have you taken the survey? Tell us what you think in the comments below!