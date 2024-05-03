Meet Factor, your fresh, chef-cooked meal delivery service

After a long day at work and a windy bike ride home, you only want to sit on your couch and relax. But then the dreaded moment comes: you need to get up and cook.

Ah, yes, adult life can be hard sometimes — and sometimes we wish we could have a built-in chef at home like when we lived with our parents. 😅

But wait… maybe we can!

Factor is a ready-to-eat meal delivery service that brings fresh, chef-cooked meals from the kitchen straight to your home. It’s the perfect way to simplify your life while maintaining a healthy lifestyle!

Not your typical ready-made meal: fresh, nutritious, and tasty dishes

Factor’s main goal is to help you save money and time — all while filling your fridge (and belly) with the most tasty and nutritious meals possible.

Ready whenever you are! Image: Factor

Let’s talk about three ways Factor can help you. 👇

⏰ Skip the cooking and save time

Let’s be real for a second: as enjoyable as it is, having to eat can be an inconvenience sometimes.

Between preparing your ingredients, cooking, and cleaning up, you can easily spend half an hour (or more!) in the kitchen every evening after work.

That’s a lot of time to sacrifice, especially if you also have to make time for family, friends, working out, and rest.

Factor lets you skip meal prepping, shopping, cooking, and cleaning altogether by delivering delicious, ready-to-eat meals straight to your door. 🤗

🥗 Prioritise your nutrition

One thing that stressed people often put on the back burner is the nutritional value of their food.

No time to cook? Just throw on a packet of instant noodles. No energy? A semi-stale piece of bread with some cheese will fix it.

No veggies. No fruits. None of the important nutrients your body needs. Yup, I’m guilty too.

Well, not anymore! At Factor, each meal is fuelled with around 150 grams of vegetables, 850 calories, and all the most important macro and micronutrients your body needs. ⚡️

Yup, looks much better than that kapsalon you were considering. 😉 Image: Factor

💰 Get the most bang for your buck

Think a meal delivery service has to be expensive? Think again. At Factor, prices for meals start at as low as €8.49.

In comparison, a takeaway from your favourite restaurant on Uber Eats will cost you at least €12 (— and don’t forget about the delivery cost 👀).

While you may save some money by cooking your own meals (though in today’s economy, that’s not guaranteed), Factor75’s value also lies in its ability to save you time, and, most importantly, the fact that you’re eating meals that nourish your body properly.

After all, true wealth is good health! 🤗

TIP: Want the benefits but not sure if you want to commit? Use the code DUTCHREVIEW to get 40% off your first box and 25% off the following four! Order now.

Made by professionals, delivered to your doorstep

It’s 2024. Who says only the Kylie Jenners of the world can afford to enjoy nutritious meals prepared by a chef?

With Factor, you’ll find care and professionalism in every bite. Each meal is prepared by three sets of professionals: recipe developers, dieticians, and chefs.

First, each meal is carefully planned by Factor’s in-house recipe makers and dietitians. Working closely together, they make sure that your dinners are not just delicious but also nutritious.

Plate your meal, or eat it straight from the box — it’s delicious either way. Image: Factor/Supplied

Once this perfect balance has been found, it’s time to chef it up!

Based on your dietary preferences — from vegan to keto or protein-rich to calorie-conscious — the experts will prepare the meals you picked from the weekly menu. 👩‍🍳

After cooking, all the meals are refrigerated, packaged and stored at below 4 degrees Celsius, until they are delivered to your doorstep.

How does it work?

A ready-made meal delivery service like Factor is great for anyone with a busy schedule — or those who simply don’t enjoy spending hours in the kitchen.

Eating with Factor is easy as pie! Here’s how it works:

🧑‍💻 Pick your meals from the weekly changing menu

👩‍🍳 Professional chefs prep, cook, and package your food

📦 Ding-dong! Your box gets delivered to your home

🥘 Heat, eat, and enjoy your meal!

Meal prep with just a few taps on your phone! Image: Factor

What’s on the menu?

Is all this food talk making you hungry? Then, let’s look at some of the delicious meals you can order from Factor.

Here are some examples of what your nightly dinners could look like:

Pork tenderloin with caramelised onion

Salmon on cheesy cauliflower rice

Spicy green curry with rice and sweet potato

Greek-style minced beef and feta

Creamy tomato risotto

Italian chickpea bowl

Courgette spaghetti bolognese

Wanna have a look around? Dat kan! Just check out Factor75’s weekly menu.

Image: Factor Image: Factor Image: Factor Image: Factor Image: Factor

A flexible plan that fits your needs

Plans change — Factor75 get its. Their goal is to make your life easier, and that’s why they offer heel veel (a lot of) flexibility when it comes to your subscription.

Will you be travelling for a week? Just skip a week! Got some dinner dates planned? Opt for fewer meals! Wanna try going vegetarian? Switch your plan!

And, of course, you can also cancel your plan at any moment.

I’m intrigued! Sign me up

If taking your health into your own hands was one of your 2024 resolutions, then now’s your chance!

You can check out Factor’s different plans and place your first order on their website. If you use our code, ‘DUTCHREVIEW,’ you can even save some decent money, as Factor gives you 40% off your first box and 25% off the next four!

Would you try Factor? Share your thoughts in the comments!