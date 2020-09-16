2 The world’s best water management systems.

You probably figured there’s some dark secret behind the Dutch keeping all that water out, didn’t you? Well, it’s not as dark as you might think, even though we forged a deal with the devil, but it has cost us some real effort.

The Dutch have fought, with success, against the rivers, lakes, and seas for centuries. They’ve used their iconic windmills as pumps to clear the area, and re-shaped entire rivers, and even part of the sea, to make space.

The Netherlands, largely, is below sea level. This is both because the Dutch directly build new lands from the sea but also because of digging out the many layers of peat from the soils, which was necessary for people to make it through the cold winters.

As a result, the country suffered many floodings and loss of lives. As recent as 1953, a major amount of dikes gave way during a superstorm in the province of Zeeland, taking 2000 lives with it.

The Delta Works

After this great catastrophe, the Dutch, stubborn and steadfast as always, decided to turn the tides once and for all (quite literally in this case). They began construction on the biggest, most advanced water management system known to mankind: the Delta Works.

The Delta Works are an almost endless collection of dikes, water locks, bridges and storm barriers that interconnect across the Zeeland/Zuid-Holland region. They are built to withstand storms and waves currently unseen in history. But with the rising seas because of climate change, the Dutch are already planning further improvements.

The Delta Works are considered one of the ‘Seven Wonders of the Modern World’ by Quest magazine and the American Society of Civil Engineers.

There are also complex water management systems in the harbour of Rotterdam, and intricate canals and water locks around Amsterdam. Of course, the ‘Afsluitdijk‘ causeway closed off the ‘Zuiderzee’ (Southern Sea) from the North-Sea and turned it into one of Europe’s largest inland lakes, connecting the Noord-Holland province to Friesland for the first time.

Exporting knowledge

Today, the Dutch export their water management knowledge around the globe. If you ever visit the site of major water management projects around the world you are more than likely to bump into Dutch engineers on the scene. You may also find companies working on these projects with Dutch names and histories. Currently, Dutch companies are involved in such projects in Miami, Florida; Jakarta, Indonesia; Dubai, UAE, and beautiful Venice, Italy, which is also hoping to protect its historic centre with the help of their European friends.

So, if you have trouble with water, call a Dutchman! Or just put your finger in the dyke. Just your finger though, nothing else – don’t be a pervert…