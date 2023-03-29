Amsterdam prepares to launch Stay Away campaign targeting men from the UK

FeaturedNewsEconomyInternational
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
Red-light-district-in-amsterdam-at-night-stay-away-campaign
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/308017434/stock-photo-red-light-district-in-amsterdam.html

Amsterdam has launched a new campaign, warning wild British sex and drug tourists to “Stay Away.”

Specifically, the online campaign will mainly target men aged between 18 to 35 from Great Britain. Why? They’re the demographic of tourists who tend to cause a lot of nuisance. 

This is especially the case in popular tourist areas such as De Wallen, the old city centre of the capital, which includes the Red Light District, reports RTL Nieuws

How will the “Stay Away” campaign work?

The campaign, which starts this week, will be triggered when people in Britain enter terms into search engines such as “stag party Amsterdam”, “cheap hotel Amsterdam” and “pub crawl Amsterdam.”

In an attempt to drive hopeful UK tourists away from Amsterdam, warning video adverts will pop up when showing the search results. 

The ads will describe the risks and consequences of excessive alcohol and drug use: fines, a criminal record, health damage, and hospitalisation. 

The message of the campaign is clear — a trip to Amsterdam may create the kind of memories you don’t want to relive. 

READ MORE | Amsterdam is considering an ‘erotic center’ to replace the Red Light District

However, it’s not just the Brits who need to be handled. The campaign will be further evaluated and developed in the coming months, aiming at tourists from other European countries as well — and even parts of the Netherlands. 

A ban on acting wildly 

For years, people have complained of drunken Brits acting despicably by urinating in public, throwing up in canals, stripping off in drunken brawls, and going on all-night drink and drug benders. 

Sofyan Mbarki, deputy mayor for economic affairs and the inner city, said that Amsterdam was already taking measures against excessive tourism and “irresponsible” growth. 

In a press release statement, he stated that “visitors are still welcome, but not if they misbehave and cause a nuisance.”

Mbarki went on to say that “we have to do even more in the coming years if we want to give tourism a sustainable place in our city.” 

READ MORE | Sex work is work: etiquette and a guide to Amsterdam’s Red Light District

Following the “Stay Away Campaign”, the “How to Amsterdam” campaign will also start this month, aimed at tourists that visit Amsterdam. 

The campaign will tell tourists what is and what is not allowed in the city, for example, with signs forbidding urinating in public, drunkenness, buying drugs from street dealers, and causing noise pollution. 

To combat nuisance tourism even further, it was previously announced that smoking weed in Amsterdam’s city centre will be banned from mid-May. No smoking = no rowdy tourists. 

What do you think about these campaigns? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
This Dutch city is in the best economic position in Europe (and it doesn’t surprise us!)
Next article
Lekker? Giant meatball from extinct woolly mammoth unveiled in Amsterdam
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbanohttps://burbanofrancesca.journoportfolio.com
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Housing

Tired of Dutch cities? 5 reasons to consider moving to ‘the country’

Swapping a Netherlands' stad (city) for a dorp (village) might just be the best decision you ever made. Having lived...
Jessica Monkivitch -

Latest posts

Tired of Dutch cities? 5 reasons to consider moving to ‘the country’

Jessica Monkivitch - 0
Swapping a Netherlands' stad (city) for a dorp (village) might just be the best decision you ever made. Having lived in Amsterdam for nine...

Amsterdam to receive trainloads of rubbish from Rome — for sustainability??

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Amsterdammers already have a lot to deal with but now they will also have to take in weekly trainloads of the Italian capital’s garbage....

Lekker? Giant meatball from extinct woolly mammoth unveiled in Amsterdam

Naomi Lamaury - 0
The Dutch capital is known for introducing new forward-thinking ideas to the world and today is just another example. You can now go see...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.