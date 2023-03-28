This Dutch city is in the best economic position in Europe (and it doesn’t surprise us!)

FeaturedNewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
photo-of-dutch-statue-utrecht
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/598086986/stock-photo-utrecht-oct-2021-statue-graaf.html

Where is the best place to live and work, you ask? According to Trouw, Utrecht is your answer, beating out 230 regions for the best economic competitive position in Europe. 

That’s right. The Regional Competitiveness Index (RCI) measures the ability of a region to offer an attractive environment for companies and residents to live and work. And Utrecht is our hero! 🥇

The criteria for the win

The EU commission based the index on 70 indicators consisting of economic factors and other quality-of-life measurements.

READ MORE | 18 unmissable things to do in Utrecht in 2023

Some of the indicators that are considered every three years include low corruption, the presence of healthcare and educational institutions, as well as employment of younger individuals and women. 

Utrecht’s rise to the top

The 2019 edition of the RCI had Utrecht sharing second place with London, with Stockholm coming in first. This time around, Utrecht beat Stockholm for the top position. 🎉

All Dutch regions scored fairly well, with higher regional competitiveness in the northwest of the Netherlands. 

Praise all round

The commissioner of Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Hans Oosters, says, while receiving the prize in Brussels, “As the province of Utrecht, we are very proud. The Utrecht region is a very attractive area, students like to live and work here for a reason.”

READ MORE | Moving to Utrecht: everything you need to know about living in Utrecht in 2023

“A strong economy, good cooperation between governments and the business community and an attractive climate for innovative entrepreneurs — it is all-important for the future of the Netherlands and Europe,” praises Prime Minister Mark Rutte “the Utrecht region has shown how successful their approach is. A wonderful result.”

Proost to Utrecht! We are all proud of you. 

How do you feel about Utrecht’s success? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
More breathing room: the Netherlands introduces a ‘smarter academic year’
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

More breathing room: the Netherlands introduces a ‘smarter academic year’

Today, pilots for a "smarter academic year" are starting in the Netherlands. Kicking off the project is the University of...
Lyna Meyrer -

Latest posts

More breathing room: the Netherlands introduces a ‘smarter academic year’

Lyna Meyrer - 0
Today, pilots for a "smarter academic year" are starting in the Netherlands. Kicking off the project is the University of Amsterdam. Over the next few...

This week’s Dutch regional public transport strikes cancelled, conversations continue

Francesca Burbano - 0
After weeks of strikes affecting regional public transportation in the Netherlands, transport staff will not strike this week.  This is the result of the talks...

Dutch Quirk #62: Wear enough animal print to scare Carole Baskin

Naomi Lamaury - 0
In the Netherlands, animal print clothes are not just a passing trend, but something that has been a part of Dutch fashion for years...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.