This Dutch city is in the best economic position in Europe (and it doesn’t surprise us!)

Where is the best place to live and work, you ask? According to Trouw, Utrecht is your answer, beating out 230 regions for the best economic competitive position in Europe.

That’s right. The Regional Competitiveness Index (RCI) measures the ability of a region to offer an attractive environment for companies and residents to live and work. And Utrecht is our hero! 🥇

The criteria for the win

The EU commission based the index on 70 indicators consisting of economic factors and other quality-of-life measurements.

Some of the indicators that are considered every three years include low corruption, the presence of healthcare and educational institutions, as well as employment of younger individuals and women.

Utrecht’s rise to the top

The 2019 edition of the RCI had Utrecht sharing second place with London, with Stockholm coming in first. This time around, Utrecht beat Stockholm for the top position. 🎉

All Dutch regions scored fairly well, with higher regional competitiveness in the northwest of the Netherlands.

EU Regional Competitiveness Index 2.0 – 2022 edition published

Praise all round

The commissioner of Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Hans Oosters, says, while receiving the prize in Brussels, “As the province of Utrecht, we are very proud. The Utrecht region is a very attractive area, students like to live and work here for a reason.”

“A strong economy, good cooperation between governments and the business community and an attractive climate for innovative entrepreneurs — it is all-important for the future of the Netherlands and Europe,” praises Prime Minister Mark Rutte “the Utrecht region has shown how successful their approach is. A wonderful result.”

Proost to Utrecht! We are all proud of you.

How do you feel about Utrecht’s success? Tell us in the comments!