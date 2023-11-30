Grab your mittens and bundle up because meteorological winter has finally hit the Netherlands — in the form of negative temperatures and frost.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week, bringing us average temperatures between -1 and -4 degrees Celsius in the early morning and nighttime. In some places, it may reach as low as an icy -7 degrees, reports Weeronline. 🥶

Temperatures can reach a toasty maximum of 1 degree Celsius in the daytime, and northern coastal areas can expect showers of hail and snow.

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has also issued a code yellow weather warning until 11 AM today, due to slipperiness and dense fog in the east of the country, says RTL Nieuws.

A wonderful start

Despite the frigid temperatures, the Netherlands is blessing us with sunshine (and the occasional cloudy patch and shower) throughout the whole weekend.

Temperatures will also slightly increase, ranging between 1 and 3 degrees Celsius on Saturday, and 2 and 7 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The weather forecast for the coming weeks is still a little uncertain, with chances of snow, rain, and slightly stronger winds.

Are you excited for winter this year? Share your thoughts in the comments!