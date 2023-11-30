The air is getting colder, the days are getting shorter… ahh, it’s Spotify Wrapped season! If you’re dying to know which jams the Dutch were rocking out to in 2023, we’ve got you covered. 🎶🙌

In case you missed it, Spotify just dropped its latest edition of Wrapped — which includes a personalised playlist featuring the top 100 songs you listened to in 2023.

Swifties ruled the charts

With a whopping 26 billion streams worldwide, one American artist also absolutely dominated the Dutch charts. Drumroll, please… it’s Taylor Swift! 🥁

Hot on Taylor’s heels was The Weeknd, who rolled up to second, according to the NOS. Meanwhile, Dutch artist Boef came in third, nabbing the most number of streams for any Nederlander in 2023.

Dying to know which other artists the Dutch were jamming out to? Here you go:

Rank Artist 1 Taylor Swift 2 The Weeknd 3 Boef 4 Drake 5 Ed Sheeran 6 Ronnie Flex 7 Lijpe 8 David Guetta 9 Kevin 10 Lil’ Kleine

…but this Dutch song was NL’s most-streamed

Taylor Swift may have decimated her competition as Spotify’s Artist of the Year, but she’s notably absent from the list of Dutchies’ top ten most-streamed songs.

Instead, Dutch fan favourites Goldband take first and fifth place for their songs ‘Stiekem’ and ‘Noodgeval’, respectively. Two-time Swedish Eurovision champion Loreen is also on the list, with her banger ‘Tattoo’.

Curious to see who else is on the list? Check it out! 👇

Rank Artist Song 1 Goldband en Maan Stiekem 2 Miley Cyrus Flowers 3 Marco Schuitmaker Engelbewaarder 4 Claude Ledada (Mon dernier mot) 5 Goldband Noodgeval 6 Loreen Tattoo 7 Tiësto Lay Low 8 Libianca People 9 Flemming Paracetamollen 10 Metejoor Wat Wil Je Van Mij

Who was your most-streamed artist this year? Shoot us your Spotify Wrapped thoughts in the comments below!