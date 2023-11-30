Spotify Wrapped: this is what the Dutch listened to on Spotify in 2023

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
american-pop-star-taylor-swift-at-mtv-award-show
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/taylor-swift.html?filter=all&qview=676225594

The air is getting colder, the days are getting shorter… ahh, it’s Spotify Wrapped season! If you’re dying to know which jams the Dutch were rocking out to in 2023, we’ve got you covered. 🎶🙌

In case you missed it, Spotify just dropped its latest edition of Wrapped — which includes a personalised playlist featuring the top 100 songs you listened to in 2023.

Swifties ruled the charts

With a whopping 26 billion streams worldwide, one American artist also absolutely dominated the Dutch charts. Drumroll, please… it’s Taylor Swift! 🥁

Hot on Taylor’s heels was The Weeknd, who rolled up to second, according to the NOS. Meanwhile, Dutch artist Boef came in third, nabbing the most number of streams for any Nederlander in 2023.

Dying to know which other artists the Dutch were jamming out to? Here you go:

RankArtist
1Taylor Swift
2The Weeknd
3Boef
4Drake
5Ed Sheeran
6Ronnie Flex
7Lijpe
8David Guetta
9Kevin
10Lil’ Kleine

…but this Dutch song was NL’s most-streamed

Taylor Swift may have decimated her competition as Spotify’s Artist of the Year, but she’s notably absent from the list of Dutchies’ top ten most-streamed songs.

Instead, Dutch fan favourites Goldband take first and fifth place for their songs ‘Stiekem’ and ‘Noodgeval’, respectively. Two-time Swedish Eurovision champion Loreen is also on the list, with her banger ‘Tattoo’.

Curious to see who else is on the list? Check it out! 👇

RankArtistSong
1Goldband en MaanStiekem
2Miley CyrusFlowers
3Marco SchuitmakerEngelbewaarder
4ClaudeLedada (Mon dernier mot)
5GoldbandNoodgeval
6LoreenTattoo
7TiëstoLay Low
8LibiancaPeople
9FlemmingParacetamollen
10MetejoorWat Wil Je Van Mij

Who was your most-streamed artist this year? Shoot us your Spotify Wrapped thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

