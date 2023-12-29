The Netherlands must prepare for war with Russia, warns Dutch army boss

NL could be pulled into the fray

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
1 minute read
photograph-of-dutch-special-forces-soldiers-taking-part-in-a-drill
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/dutch-army.html?filter=all&qview=35722583

The Dutch army commander warns that Russia is getting stronger and that the Netherlands must be ready for war.

In conversation with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, outgoing army commander Martin Wijnen states that the country needs to be better prepared in the event of Russian retaliation.

Russia is getting stronger, says Wijnen

According to Wijnen, a much stronger Dutch army is needed to combat Russia’s growing strength. “The Netherlands must not think that safety is guaranteed with us because we are 1,500 kilometres away,” he explained.

“The Netherlands must learn again that the whole society must be ready if things go wrong,” he continues. He suggests that citizens should be prepared to stockpile canned food and drinking water if needed.

In addition to this, Wijnen also pointed to countries like Sweden, Finland, and the Baltic states as examples that the Netherlands should look up to.

Due to their close proximity to Russia, their populations are already preparing for Russian retaliation to pop up on the horizon.

“There is only one language that understands Russia: that of a robust armed force,” Wijnen says.

Voluntary service could be the way forward

However, Wijnen does see a glimmer of light ahead in the form of voluntary service.

Thanks to massive personnel shortages in the defence field, the Netherlands will be adopting a more Scandinavian-like approach to military training.

As stated by RTL Nieuws, this involves participants experiencing a year’s worth of paid military training.

Wijnen hopes that this will attract two to three thousand participants per year, some of whom will hopefully go on to join the army or become reservists.

What do you think of Wijnen’s advice? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Previous article
This Dutch supermarket will stop selling cigarettes from January 1, 2024
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

This Dutch supermarket will stop selling cigarettes from January 1, 2024

Dutch supermarket giant Albert Heijn will stop selling cigarettes and other tobacco products six months before a national ban comes...
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -

Latest posts

This Dutch supermarket will stop selling cigarettes from January 1, 2024

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 0
Dutch supermarket giant Albert Heijn will stop selling cigarettes and other tobacco products six months before a national ban comes into effect. From July...

5 major mortgage changes hitting the Netherlands in 2024

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
It looks like 2024 is bringing a whole lot of changes — and the best part? More beneficial mortgage laws for first-time house hunters...

Fireworks sales in the Netherlands start today, ahead of New Year’s celebrations

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Hip hip, hoera! Fireworks sales have finally started today, December 28, a few days ahead of New Year's Eve in the Netherlands. You'll only...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.