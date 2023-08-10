World premiere: Dutch university invents facial scanner that can identify genetic disorders

FeaturedNewsHealthPolitics & Society
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
1 minute read
facial-scan-with-blue-light-across-young-womans-face
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/facial-recognition-collage-concept_36295545.htm#query=face%20scan&position=7&from_view=search&track=ais

Imagine being able to diagnose a disease or disorder at a glance. Well, Radboud University’s medical centre researchers have designed a new computer with the potential to make that dream a reality.

This new invention is able to detect genetic abnormalities in children and offer “relief” for parents who often “live in uncertainty” about their child’s state, AD.nl reports.

In collaboration with their Artificial Intelligence department, the university’s researchers have constructed a “self-learning algorithm” that picks up on syndromes from a facial scan and an account of people’s medical records.

Speed of diagnosis

The outcome? Faster diagnoses! This means families won’t have to wait a tedious amount of business days to get results. It also means that doctors can be more informed in their suggestions, treatment, and handling of the condition.

As Radboud geneticist Bert de Vries points out to AD, a particular “intellectual disability” can be associated with anything from epileptic seizures to “heart or kidney problems”. That’s why it’s better to treat those problems sooner rather than later.

Not only that, but a relatively speedy confirmation of what the syndrome is can alleviate the doubt and confusion experienced by the child and their family — providing both “clarity” and “peace” for them.

The end of life as we know it?

So far, the machine works like a charm and has managed to correctly identify between 37 and 40 disorders.

This computer will also reportedly “make the world a bit smaller”, in the sense that children living oceans apart will be comparable because of their shared genetic abnormalities.

As for the new conditions that are still a mystery to the medical world, those will become easier to research and investigate thanks to this machine.

Is AI paving the way for the medical industry? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
17 unforgettable things to do in Leiden in 2023
Next article
7 incredible things you can ACTUALLY do if you get a Dutch bank card
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Financial

More interest, more money: why saving money is now worth it again (and how to get up to 4.2% interest!)

Savers in the Netherlands have had a rough few years. First came COVID-19, then skyrocketing inflation rates. However, while inflation...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

More interest, more money: why saving money is now worth it again (and how to get up to 4.2% interest!)

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 1
Savers in the Netherlands have had a rough few years. First came COVID-19, then skyrocketing inflation rates. However, while inflation is certainly an issue,...

17 arcades in the Netherlands: gaming in Amsterdam and beyond

Gaelle Salem - 0
We all thought arcade culture saw the last of its heyday 20 years ago. However, it’s managed to make a strong comeback in the...

7 things I’ve learned since becoming an expat in the Netherlands

Lucy Seip - 5
Moving and living in a new country isn't without its challenges, but perhaps the hardest challenge of all is leaving behind the life you...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.