‘The crisis isn’t over:’ Dutch energy prices could spike again this winter

Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
We thought we were out of the crisis, but apparently, we’re not. Even though energy prices are lower than this time last year, they could quickly rise again this coming winter, according to one Dutch energy supplier.

While we hate to be the bearer of bad news, it’s true that heating prices will likely spike again. Energy company E.ON warns that in the coming winter, prices can rise again. This sucks for them as much as it sucks for us.

Believe it or not, companies also benefit from lower energy prices, so at least we know they’re not just fully scamming us.

READ MORE | To switch or not to switch: here’s how changing energy contracts can save you money

E.ON’s profits rose from 4.1 billion euros in the first half of 2022 to 5.7 billion euros in the first half of this year when energy prices were lower, according to NU.nl. But now, the company warns consumers to be careful about their energy consumption.

Why, why, we ask you?!

We know it sucks. Lower energy prices obviously mean that millions of people pay less. Still, you shouldn’t go turning up your thermostat at the first hint of a chill in your house — unless maybe you’re rich.

READ MORE | 5 things to know about getting a new energy contract in 2023

According to E.ON’s director, Leonhard Birnbaum, energy prices will rise this winter if gas supplies run out faster than expected.

This could be the case if Russia decides to stop supplying gas to the rest of Europe, or if a cold winter causes us to run through our supply faster than anticipated.

Now, we’re not professional economists, but we know one thing: if there is less of something, it becomes more expensive. 📈

It’s a bit scary, but what you can do is make sure your energy contract isn’t screwing you over, look into getting an energy allowance, and maybe buy some fluffy socks.

How do you save money on your energy bill? Tell us in the comments!

Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

