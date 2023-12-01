Man brutally beaten on Amsterdam tram in random attack: footage released

Police are searching for the attacker

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Image: Politie Amsterdam

A 26-year-old man was savagely attacked on an Amsterdam train earlier this year. Police have now released the footage in a bid to find the attacker.

On July 31 of this year, a young man stood waiting for his tram at Amsterdam’s Hoekenes stop.

When the 5:25 PM tram to Amsterdam Central arrived, he boarded and sat down to listen to some music.

Unfortunately, fate would bring him face-to-face with his future attacker, who shouted, “Why are you sitting in front of me?!”

Unsettled by this outburst and realising that the aggressor was simply looking for a confrontation, the young man turned to leave his seat and walk away.

The suspect immediately followed him and began to beat the man hard over the head. He managed to get in several hard blows before the tram conductor pulled him off the victim.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The police are looking for leads

Although the incident happened months ago, the police have had no luck tracking down the suspect. They have now turned the video over to the public with a plea for aid.

“We are bringing these images out because we hope someone recognises the man,” a police spokesperson told RTL Nieuws.

Image:Politie Amsterdam
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
