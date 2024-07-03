These are the best cities in the Netherlands (according to Dutchies)

The people have spoken 💪

oudegracht-things-to-do-in-utrecht
While it might still be the top Dutch city for tourists (we’re looking at you, Brits), Amsterdam has a slightly different reputation among the Dutch themselves.

The capital has officially fallen to 4th place in Dutch adults’ ranking of their favourite cities in the Netherlands, according to the Cities-Regions-Brands Survey by Hendrik Beerda.

Hundreds of respondents have voted for their favourite cities based on loyalty, appreciation, brand awareness, visit intention, growth expectations and reputation. 💭

And the results are in!

Utrecht takes the crown

Nabbing the #1 spot? It’s pretty, it’s friendly, and it’s at the top of every wish list for a Dutch day out.

That’s right, the new leading city for 2024 is the wonderful Utrecht.

oudegracht-area-utrecht-city-centre
A bustling city centre — but not too busy! Image: Depositphotos

Rotterdam and Maastricht also move up the rankings, and here’s how the top five shapes up:

1 Utrecht 🏆
2Rotterdam
3Maastricht
4Amsterdam
5Nijmegen

Other than A’dam, the reputations of these top cities have only gotten stronger since 2019’s results, especially Nijmegen, which was previously at #9.

From Rotterdam’s innovation to Maastricht’s holiday vibe, the favourites showcase the variety of city life in the Netherlands.

Teens still dig Amsterdam’s vibe

When it comes to young people between 12 and 18, Amsterdam’s still got it.

The capital’s nightlife is probably to thank for that, although other cities are catching up in that department too.

READ MORE | Amsterdam crowned 7th most danceable TikTok city

As for the rest of the teenage top five, Rotterdam and Utrecht rank at #2 and #3, while Maastricht and the Hague take #4 and #5.

Do you agree with this ranking of the top Dutch cities? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
