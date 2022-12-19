3 things in the Netherlands that you will either love or hate

Your first visit to the Netherlands? Here are some things that you might find both shocking and charming!

1. Whirring bicycles

At first, I did not realise what exactly it was. And then it hit me. I was hit by a cyclist. 🚲

My friends from the Netherlands told me that when you’re an expat in Amsterdam (and throughout the entire country most likely) the chances of being in an accident involving a bicycle are considerably high.

Because you always hear that Dutch people like to bike their way to… well, everywhere, but you don’t really expect to see so many cyclists going in so many directions. So you’re tempted to watch out for the cars, literally not knowing what’s going to hit you. But be aware, bike paths are equally as important as roads! 👀

Always bikes everywhere! Image: Freepik

Don’t get me wrong, I love bikes and it is always amazing to see all of them in synchronised pedalling going to work at 7 AM. If only there was a sign that warned you that you need to look ALL ways for the cyclists before crossing the street. Ah wait, there actually is. 😂

On my first visit to the Netherlands, I was bedazzled by their cycling skills and I thought it must be pretty great to be able to travel safely by bike.

At the same time though, I felt extremely annoyed because I wasn’t yet used to how organised everything was. I was under the impression that bikes keep coming randomly from all over the place just to mess with my mind. 🤪

2. Ah, the weather!

Rain, rain and… of course, rain. Unpredictable and constantly shifting from crazy wind to rain to snow and some sun here and there if we’re lucky. That’s the Netherlands for you and Dutchies complain about it all the time as well! 😆 🌧️

In Romania, the temperature can even drop to -24 degrees in cold winters, but I never felt so frozen as during my first visit to the Dutch kingdom. 🥶

I’m used to the rain, we have it in our country and it is almost always present in the UK (another favourite place of mine). But that wind in the Netherlands is something that enters your soul and doesn’t leave till you’re safe and sound inside.

The weather is less than ideal! Image: Freepik

Oh, but when you manage to catch a beautiful, sunny day everything changes. Life is better, coffee is sweeter, cyclists are your new best friends and the sights are absolutely breathtaking: canals, charming houses, world-famous museums, lively art galleries and colourful markets. 🖼

3. People’s directness

Speaking your mind is something that I value. Now, filtering is another action I’m really fond of. When recently moved to the Netherlands or newly dealing with Dutch people, you’ll most likely want to tell them to filter their thoughts before they speak.

The Dutchies will never fail to tell you exactly what they think or feel. Their directness is something that might truly shock you at the beginning. Their genuine straightforwardness is something that might first appear as being rude, too honest… just too much. 😤

However, in time you learn to live with this and sometimes when you don’t get their blunt opinion on something, you even start wondering what’s wrong.

One piece of advice that I think will come in handy is to make sure you are good at sticking up for yourself, otherwise, you can easily become the victim in a conflict.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in January 2018, and was fully updated in December 2022 for your reading pleasure.