🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Dutch Prime Minister expresses support for Israel, the Netherlands reacts in shock

FeaturedNewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Last updated
2 minute read
Rockets-over-gaza-israel-palestine-conflict
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/gaza-war.html?filter=all&qview=471374166

On Saturday, 7 October, Hamas militants in Gaza launched a large-scale surprise attack targeting Israel. On Sunday, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formally declared war.

Since then, over a thousand people have died: more than 700 Israelis and more than 400 Palestinians. Hundreds more people, including civilians and Israeli soldiers, have been captured by Hamas and are currently being held hostage.

Following the situation that transpired in Israeli and Palestinian territories over the weekend, outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has issued a statement. He believes that “Israel has every right to defend itself”.

Mark Rutte affirms Dutch support for Israel

In a Dutch Tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Mark Rutte issued a statement on behalf of the Netherlands. He writes that the Netherlands “supports Israel in calling for an immediate end to violence by terrorist organisation Hamas”.

The government is also “extra alert” about the safety of the Jewish community in the Netherlands.

No evacuation of Dutch citizens in Israeli or Palestinian territory

The Netherlands has not yet announced any plans to evacuate its citizens who are currently in Israeli or Palestinian territory. “The choice to stay or leave is your own responsibility. The Dutch government cannot help you leave”, writes Netherlandsworldwide.nl.

The Dutch government advises “Dutch citizens in Israel to stay at home and, upon hearing the air raid siren, [to] immediately seek shelter in a bomb shelter or another secure location, and to follow the instructions of local authorities.”

While the government is closely monitoring the situation and “taking various scenarios into account”, it calls on all Dutch citizens present in Israel and the Palestinian territories to register with the Foreign Affairs Information Service.

Are you currently in Israel? You can reach the Dutch Embassy in Tel Aviv at +972 37 54 07 77. If you’re calling from the Netherlands, dial +31 247 247 247 to reach the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Please note: there may be significant waiting times.

While Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv is open, many airlines, including Transavia, KLM, and EasyJet, have cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv on Monday.

Reactions to the situation differ by municipality

While there are no official flag instructions, the city hall in Amsterdam will fly the Israeli flag on Monday. This was decided by Mayor Femke Halsema “in line with the cabinet’s decision”, writes AD.

The Dutch Ministry of General Affairs, located at the Binnenhof, was ordered to raise the Israeli flag by Mark Rutte on Monday morning as well.

Rotterdam will not be flying any flag, while The Hague and Utrecht have opted to fly their own flags half-mast in support of the civilian victims.

In Rotterdam, several hundred people took part in a demonstration in support of Palestinians on Sunday afternoon, according to AD.

The Dutch government plans to keep a close eye on the situation as it develops in Israel and Palestine.

Travel advice for Israel has been set to orange, while the border areas near Gaza, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt are red.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs can be reached by phone day and night at +31 247 247 247. You can also ask questions via WhatsApp at +316 82 38 77 96.

Answers to frequently asked questions about the ongoing situation may be found here.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Another week of unusually warm weather in the Netherlands
Next article
Halloween in the Netherlands: the ultimate [and spookiest] guide for 2023
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with all things Dutch as much as she did. After having lived the big-city life in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she's now a local of charming little Leiden. When she's not desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Another week of unusually warm weather in the Netherlands

With the temperatures we’ve been having lately, it’s easy to forget that it’s already October. In fact, Weerplaza states that...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

Halloween in the Netherlands: the ultimate [and spookiest] guide for 2023

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 3
Double, double, toil and trouble, Halloween in the Netherlands is just a nubble. Luckily for our American friends, Halloween celebrations have started to trend....

Another week of unusually warm weather in the Netherlands

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
With the temperatures we’ve been having lately, it’s easy to forget that it’s already October. In fact, Weerplaza states that the weather was around...

Direct trains from Amsterdam to Copenhagen? It could happen by 2025

Ellen Ranebo - 0
In the mood for a Copenhagen trip — directly from Amsterdam Central Station? Plans to make it happen are blowing full steam ahead and...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.