Another week of unusually warm weather in the Netherlands

With the temperatures we’ve been having lately, it’s easy to forget that it’s already October. In fact, Weerplaza states that the weather was around 6 degrees Celsius warmer than usual last week.

In the coming days, the temperatures will actually be around 20 to 23 degrees. Grab your swimsuit, summer’s not over!

Temperatures change, but the climate is the same

Make sure to pack your umbrellas this Monday because we expect some rain to start off the week, especially in the north of the Netherlands.

READ MORE | 7 ways to make the best of autumn in the Netherlands in 2023

But don’t worry, because Tuesday will be a dry day everywhere. If you live in Zeeland, North Brabant, or Limburg, consider yourself lucky because these areas will see the most sunshine this week.

The rest of us will be graced with some very seasonal fog, setting the tone for Halloween. Our advice: put on a spooky movie, add some pumpkins to your house, and get cosy. 🎃

A chilly second half of the week

You might want to bring your raincoat out of the closet in the second half of the week because Wednesday will bring us some warm showers, according to Weerplaza.

And keep those umbrellas on you for Thursday because the weather will be truly unpredictable.

But what we do know is that it’ll be colder, with lower temps between 15 and 19 degrees.

An unpredictable weekend

Friday will bring warmer breezes and temperatures back to around 20 degrees. That being said, don’t get too hopeful: in true Dutch fashion, there will be more rain.

As for Saturday and Sunday, the weather will remain changeable. Your thermostats will start showing you temperatures between 14 and 17 degrees Celsius, but we’ll just have to wait and see if the sun will shine or if the rain will continue.

How do you usually spend the rainy October days? Tell us in the comments!