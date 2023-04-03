Rotterdammers can now catch a metro DIRECTLY to Hoek van Holland beach

Hoek van Holland's beach is easy to get to for surfing. Image: Kees Torn/Wikimedia/CC2.0 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Strand_Hoek_van_Holland_(31080236575).jpg https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/deed.en

Need to break away and head to the beach after a busy day of work? Well, lucky Rotterdammers are now just one train ride away from feeling the sand between their toes. 🏖️

The Metro aan Zee is the train that will take you from the centre of Rotterdam to the new stop, Hoek van Holland Strand, in just 40 minutes. And the best part? It will bring you as close as 100 meters from the beach!

Before the new stop, the metro would only take you as far as the Hoek van Holland harbour, reports the NOS. From there, you would have to walk a few minutes and take a bus to the beach. Niet leuk!

How often does the metro to the Hoek van Holland beach run?

The metro runs three times per hour on weekdays and Saturday afternoons, but only every 30 minutes in the evenings and on Sundays. 

Translation: A nice milestone for the @RETRotterdam, @Metropoolregio and @rotterdam. Amid great interest, the Hoek van Holland Strand metro station was opened. A metro station right on the beach of Hoek van Holland.

READ MORE | Hikes and walks in Rotterdam: 12 places for the perfect nature escape

On Sundays from Ascension Day and during the summer holidays, the metro will run every 15 minutes. Hoera!

Why was the new metro stop delayed?

The Hoek van Holland Strand stop was supposed to be up and running years ago, but issues with permits, malfunctions, and security software problems caused delays. 

Translation: What a luxury that we can finally take the metro directly to the beach of Hoek van Holland. We had to wait a long time for it. @RETRotterdam

RET director, Maurice Unck, tells Rijnmond that the budget of €365 million also needed an extra €90 million due to unforeseen costs. 

READ MORE | Best beaches in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch beaches

The entire timetable of the metro was run without passengers as a test leading up to the opening of the new stop. With everything now running flawlessly, it will be smooth sailing for future beach visits.

Will you be taking the metro to the Hoek van Holland beach? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Kees Torn/Wikimedia Commons/CC-BY-SA-2.0

Hoera! The Netherlands will be mostly dry and sunny this week
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

