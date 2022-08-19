See the magical summer flower gardens and the Dutch dunes in a unique way

Flowers are a must-see for any tourist (and local) in the Netherlands, but did you know you don’t have to wait for spring to experience the beautiful Dutch landscape?

Most places you can spot flowers in the Netherlands are also conveniently located close to the mesmerizing dune landscape of the Dutch coast, and they’re the perfect addition to a trip away from bustling city life.

Now, you can experience both the late summer flowers and the grand dunes in one go — in quite a unique way, may we add.

Renzy: experience the traditional, Dutch landscape like never before

So, what makes this experience so unique? Renzy will take you on a self-guided tour to all the main sights and nature areas of South Holland. All while driving in 100% electric Renault Twizy (2-seated) vehicles.

With both a GPS and an audio guide, you can easily spend hours cruising around, covering vast areas of the Dutch countryside.

Zoom around the Dutch countryside like never before! Image: Renzy/Supplied

The fully electric nature of the vehicles means that the tour is as silent as a library, so you can enjoy nature without any disturbance to yourself, other people, or the environment around you.

In other words, Renzy offers probably one of the most comfortable ways you can explore Dutch nature.

The perfect spot for an Insta shoot. Image: Renzy/Supplied

Sure, the Dutchies might prefer to bike wherever they go, but cycling is not always the best option (don’t listen to the Dutch on this one).

For those of us with tons of stuff to carry (hello, families with children), or those who want to see EVERYTHING in one day (hello, ambitious tourists), a little vroomer might just be the key to a successful sightseeing tour.

Flowers in the summer? Magical Dunes? Here’s the lowdown

Tulip season might be over, but the Dutch countryside is still full of flowers, and the dunes are as beautiful as ever, so why not beat the springtime crowds and go see the Dutch landscape in the later summer or fall?

The summertime provides an experience slightly different from the spring sights, however. Where the spring is dominated by the classic, as-far-as-the-eye-can-see, one-coloured tulip fields, the summer and fall sights have more compact show gardens to offer. But make no mistake: they’re definitely very worthwhile.

The humble summer flowers are less known than the classic tulip, but just as beautiful! Image: Renzy/Supplied

If you missed out on the tulip season this year, or if you’re simply down for some flower and dune action, a Renzy tour is perfect for your bucket list.

Renzy’s Dune & Summer Flower Tour will take you (and one other person) through the most quintessentially Dutch three hours of your life, for only €85.

What will these three hours consist of?

As the name suggests, you’ll cruise around the most beautiful flowers the Dutch summer has to offer and explore miles of mighty dunes along the way.

The core of Dutch nature is in the Bulb- and Dune region. Image: Renzy/Supplied

And of course, you can easily stop your Twizy for a break, a picnic, or a photo sesh — no nature sightseeing would be complete without it.

It certainly helps that our backdrop will be gorgeous. The tour takes place in the so-called Duin- en Bollenstreek (“Dune- and Bulb Region”). You’ll find this region in the very heart of Holland, and you simply cannot miss it if you wish to experience real Dutch nature.

The perfect date idea! Image: Renzy/Supplied

The most common summer flower in the Bulb- and Dune region is (perhaps surprisingly) not the tulip, but the dhalia flower.

The summer flowers and dahlias come in numerous varieties, colours, and expressions, and the wonderful show gardens are rapidly becoming one of the most popular attractions for late summer tourists.

Park your Renzy for a lovely stroll around the show gardens! Image: Renzy/Supplied

The summer flowers are also present for a (surprisingly) long time, meaning you can enjoy their beauty all the way into October. Forget the pumpkin patches!

Renzy: all you need to know about the best flower-cruiser

“How and where and when can I book it!?” we hear you scream, and fear not, here’s everything you need to know about the Dune & Summer Flower Tour.

When can I go?

The Dune & Summer Flower Tour is open from August 13 until October 16, so you have no time to lose.

You can either book a timeslot in the morning or in the afternoon, and the tour is available every day of the week — except for Mondays.

Where will it take me?

All around the Dune and Bulb Region, of course! More specifically, the tour is a fixed route, with set stops, including a stop at the summer flower and Dahlia Bulb Farm, and the gorgeous flower show garden at Castle Keukenhof.

You’ll be lucky enough to see one of the largest summer flower and Dahlia show gardens in Europe, with more than half an acre and 150 different varieties to show off, as August-October is the perfect time for a visit.

How much does it cost?

One vehicle can carry two adults (or one adult and one child), and the three-hour tour costs €85 (excluding a €150 deposit) in total.

What does the price include?

The €85 will get you everything you’ll need for the self-guided tour (okay, except snacks):

a fully charged vehicle for two persons,

a GPS, so you don’t get lost in the wild,

and an audio guide with the option of Dutch, English, or German language

With all this, you’ll be able to enter the beautiful summer flower gardens, and cruise around the dunes!

Hot tip! Early birds get the worm with this 10% discount code: DR-summerflower2022

What’s important to know before booking?

Now there are a few important things to consider before you hop on and book your Renzy tour.

First of all, you need to be at least 21 years old, and you need to have had your driver’s licence for at least three years.

Also, check if you need to have an international driver’s licence — some people do.

If you’ve got that sorted, you’re set to go ahead (yay!), unless you’re pregnant, a wheelchair user, or have back and/or heart problems. This is for your own health and safety.

You might also want to note that alcohol is prohibited, so save your borrel biertje for after the tour!

