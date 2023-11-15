Netherlands to BAN temporary rental contracts (unless you’re an expat!)

Renters and house-hunters across the Netherlands, we have some good news: soon, temporary rental contracts will be a thing of the past. 🙌

After a long discussion in the Dutch Senate on 14 November, the majority voted to initiate a law that bans landlords from offering tijdelijke huurcontracten (temporary rental contracts).

That’s great news… except, as NU.nl writes, the law does not apply to internationals or students.

Temporary contracts have a maximum rental period of two years, compared to indefinite contracts, which — you guessed it, are indefinite. They often put landlords in an unfair position of power, as they can liberally increase rents and not be held accountable for a lack of proper maintenance in their homes.

The fine print

Wait what?! Yes, you read that right: there are exceptions to this law — and that’s where we expats get a slap across the face. 🙃

In true Dutch fashion, indefinite contracts must only be given to working Dutch people — while students and expats are left to deal with the uncertainties of temporary leases.

READ MORE | ‘No internationals’: A tale of exclusion in the Dutch housing market

Temporary rental agreements will also remain legal between close relatives, and for homeowners who wish to sublet their property while they’re abroad.

More security for (some select) tenants

Natuurlijk, in a housing market that has more ups and downs than a rollercoaster at the Efteling, a ban on temporary leases comes as a sigh of relief to many (probably not to landlords 👀).

By making indefinite leases the norm for most people, the government aims to provide renters with more stability and security.

The new law will also make it harder for Dutch landlords to terminate rental contracts prematurely, leaving renters in the difficult position of having to search for new housing.

There is still uncertainty about when these new rules will come into effect, but once they do, they will only apply to new housing contracts. Existing contracts will not need to be adjusted.

What do you think about this new Dutch law? Share your thoughts in the comments!