Expected rain not enough to reduce water shortages in the Netherlands

As the drought has taken hold, the Netherlands is drier than ever — and an upcoming visit from our old enemy (rain), is not enough to stabilise the water shortage.

Low humidity, intense heat waves, and very little rain have been nothing short of surprising this summer, and our beloved Dutch rivers are paying the price. 😔

However, it’s not yet a major cause for concern. The Water Shortage Management Team predict some rain coming our way, and won’t implement any new measures.

Rain rain, come again

If the weather forecast for the coming days follows through, the drought will stabilise, writes the NOS.

Until Friday, the Rhine and Meuse rivers are banking on a basketful of rain, which will hopefully bring their water levels up. 🌧️

The Rhine is on the verge of breaking its 2018 record of 6.49 metres for the lowest supply of water at this time of year.

🌊The water level in European rivers has reached an unprecedented low level due to the drought.



A very clear confirmation of this is the appearance of "hunger stones" in the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Germany.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/XbRryivyia — Sylvia (@Sylvia08905705) August 15, 2022

Operation issues

The water shortage is causing some major issues for operations involving agriculture, nature, and shipping.

There are long waiting times for shipping, and in some cases, the locks in the rivers and canals are blocked.

A ban was also placed on the abstraction of surface water to prevent any more water loss in agriculture and nature.🌱

