Expected rain not enough to reduce water shortages in the Netherlands

As the drought has taken hold, the Netherlands is drier than ever — and an upcoming visit from our old enemy (rain), is not enough to stabilise the water shortage. 

Low humidity, intense heat waves, and very little rain have been nothing short of surprising this summer, and our beloved Dutch rivers are paying the price. 😔

However, it’s not yet a major cause for concern. The Water Shortage Management Team predict some rain coming our way, and won’t implement any new measures.

Rain rain, come again

If the weather forecast for the coming days follows through, the drought will stabilise, writes the NOS.

Until Friday, the Rhine and Meuse rivers are banking on a basketful of rain, which will hopefully bring their water levels up. 🌧️

The Rhine is on the verge of breaking its 2018 record of 6.49 metres for the lowest supply of water at this time of year.

Operation issues

The water shortage is causing some major issues for operations involving agriculture, nature, and shipping.

There are long waiting times for shipping, and in some cases, the locks in the rivers and canals are blocked.

A ban was also placed on the abstraction of surface water to prevent any more water loss in agriculture and nature.🌱

How are you coping with the Dutch drought? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

