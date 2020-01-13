Earlier this month when I was housesitting in Amsterdam’s IJBurg neighbourhood, I started wild swimming. The house was located right next to the IJmeer (lake) and so it was easy to convince myself to jump in the icy water when I need only run 20 seconds back to a steaming bath.

Wild swimming is exactly that; swimming in natural bodies of water and getting close to nature. I was surprised how addicting it became, despite not describing myself as a water person. Upon googling the term, it quickly became apparent how many others love it.

Wild swimming’s profound healing effects

Wild swimmers love the spontaneity and invigoration of plunging into an icy body of water and there are many testimonies which advocate for the healing effects of wild swimming. Sara Barnes says floating in cool water helped relieve her mental despair and physical agony after a surgery which left her wheelchair bound for six weeks and on crutches for a further eight weeks. She describes how soul-destroying having limited movement was and how a friend encouraged her to take up wild swimming. She recounts to The Guardian:

“that first time I got into the water, I just floated and looked at the mountains and the sky…it was euphoric really.”

Despite this testimony and many others, there isn’t enough scientific evidence of cold-water swimming to support claims such as Barnes’. Nonetheless, the correlation between healthy people and time spent in nature and the psychological benefits of getting outside cannot be refuted. Whether that be time spent in the woods or merely passively sitting in the forest.

Ready to take the plunge?

We hope you’re somewhat convinced! Practically, all you need is yourself and a swimsuit. Admittedly, the colder it gets, the more likely you’ll want to wear a wetsuit (and you’ll be able to spend a little longer in the water than one nanosecond) but you can judge that for yourself.

So where can you find somewhere to swim? The canal that your house backs on to? Or do you have to traipse to the coast of the Netherlands? Not necessarily. We’ve scoured the country and found some epic spots for wild swimming in the Netherlands.